Over the past few hours the names of Serena Enardu and Pago they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the couple is experiencing a crisis again. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Serena Enardu and Pago are at it again in crisis? Despite the rumor in recent hours is becoming more and more insistent, at the moment those directly involved have remained silent and have preferred not to comment on the rumors that are circulating about them. The news of the alleged crisis that Serena Enardu and Pago are allegedly experiencing comes from Deianira Marzano.

An anonymous source sent the gossip expert a message that talks about the couple’s crisis. According to rumors, it seems that the two have rented a house where I pay would work throughout the month of August. However, it seems that the influencer would prefer to be with his friends, thus angering the partner.

As already anticipated, at the moment it is only a question of a rumor not yet confirmed nor denied by those directly involved. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Serena and Pago they will break the silence regarding the rumors that have been circulating about them in the last few hours.

Serena Enardu and Pago, the flashback after the crisis

It is not the first time that Serena and Pago have gone through a period of crisis. It was March 2021 when the influencer he had revealed that he had reconnected with the singer-songwriter after a difficult period. These were his words: