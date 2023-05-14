FromYannick Hanke close

After the ESC bankruptcy in 2023, the renewed shame is to be worked up. Show giant Thomas Gottschalk finds clear words in this regard. Is he right?

Munich/Liverpool – Speechless faces, resigned experts and only 18 points on the credit side – the ESC 2023 went terribly wrong for Germany. The hope was high that Lord of the Lost could at least get a respectable place in midfield. puff cake. In the end, Germany, once again, came last in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Time for a turning point. At least when it comes to show titan Thomas Gottschalk. The long-time “Wetten, dass..?” moderator finds clear words on Instagram about the German performance at this year’s Euro Vision Song Contest – and makes the ARD responsible.

ESC 2023 ends with bankruptcy for Lord of the Lost – Thomas Gottschalk speaks up

How things should continue for Germany at the ESC is open. Is there a need for a realignment of the German preliminary decision? Does Stefan Raab have to be reactivated to rewrite the 2010 fairy tale about Lena? Is it still worth taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest for Germany? Questions upon questions, some of the answers to which Thomas Gottschalk already has.

On his Instagram channel, the showmaster reminisces and speaks of German ESC preliminary decision 1979. This was his first major TV appearance at the time. The connection to ESC, which also polarizes on Twitter, could hardly be more personal for Gottschalk. Accordingly, the 72-year-old was horrified to see how, 44 years later, Germany was only granted last place in the grand final. The result is clear words in his latest Instagram post.

Emotional ESC post by Thomas Gottschalk: “The rest of Europe is meanwhile ripped off”

“With all love, but the rest of Europe is meanwhile ripping us off when it comes to the rating at the ESC. They just don’t like us,” says Thomas Gottschalk. The show titan is alluding to both the jury points for Lord of the Lost and the points from viewer voting. Germany was only able to get three points from the national juries, 15 points jumped out through the spectators – and thus in the end the last place.

Malik Harris, the German representative at the ESC 2022, also knows him. In the run-up to this year’s final, Harris even believed that Lord of the Lost could make it into the top 3. Everything turned out differently. Meanwhile, Gottschalk seems to have identified parallels. “They sawed off the soft Malik just as much as the rocking Lord of the Lost. They were too nice too. If it’s heavy metal, then it has to rattle,” says the 72-year-old.

“No gold, no glitter”: Gottschalk angry because of Germany’s renewed ESC failure – just turn off the money tap?

Hard stuff or simply the truth? Once written in rage, Gottschalk also takes the ARD to his chest. The first had to “simply turn off the money tap after all these bankruptcies”. Because, for die-hard ESC fans, that’s for sure: “No gold, no glitter”. To classify: According to the official Eurovision website participation in the ESC would not be so expensive. Here it is said that the ARD would pay almost 400,000 euros for the starting place.

And is that worth it? The ARD refers to the ESC range, which is still the largest in Germany. Accordingly, the fee contribution is also the highest. The amount mentioned is considered to be “manageable”. The sum would be “significantly below the average production costs of entertainment shows in the main evening”.

In terms of ratings, the broadcast of the ESC final – which provided a special performance for Elton – was definitely worth it for ARD. Loud Measurement of GfK (Society for Consumer Research), 7.446 million people watched the ESC final broadcast on the first broadcast (38.4 percent market share). A further 512,000 Germans are added via niche channel ONE. Makes a total of 7,958,000 viewers. Can the money tap be turned off that easily? (han)

