As we reported to you today, in these first months of 2023 the best video games – according to the average rating of world critics – they are remasters and remakes. In particular, we have seen that among the games with the highest rating there is Metroid Prime Remastered, followed by Resident Evil 4 Remake, at 94 and 92 respectively. These are the only two games with an average higher than 90 (as explained in our news, 8-Bit Adventures 2 has few reviews for the moment, can not be considered). The third useful position is instead occupied by Dead Space Remake, which settles for an excellent 89, the same number assigned to Hi-Fi Rush, which is the first non-remake game with enough reviews to appear in the standings.

It’s about a “worrisome” situation? Honestly, we really don’t believe. First of all, one factor must be considered. It is no coincidence that the remakes are among the games with the highest ratings. A publisher usually aims to make a real remake or even just a serious remaster only of successful and basically quality games. Also, working on a ready-made project and with a new point of view often allows you to modernize where needed to make a better version of the original game. It’s “easy” to make a great game when you already have a great game.

Also, while it’s true that everyone likes averages and small numbers, a 94 or an 89 aren’t all that different. Yes, the remakes will be among the top positions, but we’re not talking about a ranking that moves from fourth place to games of 50 out of 100 at most. Just look at OpenCritic to see how in a few months, great games like Vernal Edge, Dead Cells Return to Castlevania, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Octopath Traveler II, A Space for the Unbound, Coffee Talk Episode 2 Hibiscus & Butterfly, Dredge, Atelier Ryza 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Total Warhammer III – Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs , Labyrith of Galleria: The Moon Society, Terra Nil, Fire Emblem Engange, Paranormasight The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon, Wo Long and so on. And we have only mentioned a part of the games released that have an average above 80, which is considered by many to be the minimum grade for a game to be considered. Going down, however, there are many quality games, objectively deserving of lower marks but not for this reason to be ignored.

The list above includes enough games to keep us busy for months and also offers great variety of genres and production values, from AAA to indies. Three quality remakes / remasters are not enough to say that the gaming market is only ready to recycle old ideas; these remakes simply make noise and seem to exist only them, when in reality they are only a fraction of the total.

We also recall that even remakes of “recent” games are completely new games for a certain portion of consumers. Right now there are 25-year-olds with jobs who were ten years old when the first Dead Space came out. For them Dead Space is new. There are college students with their Switch in hand who weren’t even born when Metroid Prime was released on the GameCube.

We also close by emphasizing that they will arrive between May and June a large number of new games which give the impression of being ready to receive big votes, starting with The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kindgom. We already believe that 2023 is more than safe from the risk of being just a year of remakes and remasters.

