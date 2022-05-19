Given the enormous success of Red Dead Redemption 2it would seem natural for Rockstar And Take-Two bring the game to next-generation platforms with a dedicated remaster or patch.
This was recently suggested by leaker AccountNgt, and now Rockstar Mag’s Chris Klippel also suggested it in a recent tweet.
Klippel also suggested that a full-blown remake of the former Red Dead Redemption would be in development together with the aforementioned remaster of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The leaker says the Red Dead 2 upgrade would be in development at least by the end of 2020, and its official announcement was postponed when Rockstar decided to remake the first game.
à la base être annoncé bien plus tôt. L’annonce aurait été visiblement décalée pour le remaster / remake de RDR. Je n’en sais pas plus, si ce n’est que le projet serait toujours d’actualité et que visiblement il ne porte pas le nom “Outlaws Collection”.

– Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) May 16, 2022
While the remaster of the second game looks believable, it’s pretty hard to believe that Rockstar is actually working on a full-fledged remake of the first Red Dead given the sheer scale of the project. That said, Take-Two’s latest earnings reports revealed that the company plans to launch 8 remakes / remasters before 2025, so a remake of RDR shouldn’t be ruled out a priori.
However, it’s still best to keep expectations in check until the developer or publisher officially announces the two titles.
Source: Gamingbolt.
