Raysa Ortiz and Santiago Suárez will be part of ‘Perdóname’, a novel by America TV starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos. Both were more than happy to return to television together, after acting in ‘Back to the neighborhood’. “With Santiago we have been working together again since ‘Back to the neighborhood’. We always support each other, we help each other and we are happy to work together… We already wanted to do something together and, well, this opportunity presented itself,” Raysa said. In this regard, she added: “Now We are several years old, about six and we are well, happy, supporting us in our projects.” In this way, he dismissed the rumors of a possible breakup.

Santiago Suarez He also detailed that they talked about marriage and even the possibility of becoming parents. “Like every couple, we always talk about these projects (marriage and children), in fact, if the opportunity to have children presents itself… welcome. Sometimes, one can take care of oneself, couples take care of each other, and there are thousands of contraceptive methods, butThe one who rules is the one above and if your baby sends you… Welcome“, accurate the actor.

#Raysa #Ortiz #Santiago #Suárez #revealed #actors