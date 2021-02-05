The Federal Ministry of Health has cleared the way for a rapid corona test at home. Many hope that this path could also lead out of lockdown. On Wednesday the Chancellor wants to discuss proposals for an opening strategy with the Prime Ministers of the federal states.

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) warned against opening too quickly in view of the new, more contagious virus mutations.

Representatives of the hospitality and cultural sectors are already calling for the tests to be used across the board in order to make concerts and restaurant visits possible again. Can the corona rapid tests fulfill this hope?

Will the rapid tests stop the pandemic?

Rapid tests can detect contagious people with relative certainty. If these people avoid contact with their fellow human beings immediately and consistently after a positive result, a great deal will be gained in the fight against the coronavirus. Then the infection process can be limited to infections from undetected and unconsciously infected people.

This speaks in favor of using rapid tests regularly and widely. The great advantages of the rapid tests are their speed and their simple, even layman-safe handling: The tests usually deliver a result within half an hour.

A PCR test, the current gold standard for virus detection, is more accurate but must be evaluated in the laboratory. You usually have to wait several days for the result. So rapid tests could bring people knowledge of the current spread of the virus – to where the infections happen. That is their strength.

However, some of the infected people are not recognized, about one in five in the best rapid tests. If the false result “not infected” can be used as a ticket to activities in public space, it will take the virus to where the uninfected come close and could encourage its spread.

This corresponds to the prevailing pattern that many infected people infect a few more people, but few more. The extent to which new variants of the virus further limit the field of application of rapid tests has not yet been well investigated

What rapid tests are there?

Rapid tests are mostly antigen tests. They detect parts of the virus, for example proteins in the envelope. Most require a nasal or throat swab. If a person is infected, viruses and parts of the virus are present on the mucous membranes, in large quantities, at least in the contagious phase of the disease.

The removed material is transferred into a solution with a cotton swab. The solution is dripped onto a test strip, which discolored to indicate whether it contains virus material. In other tests, the necessary material is removed by gargling with the test solution, which saves those tested from having to smear, which many find unpleasant.

Further alternatives are being developed: swabs only from the front of the mouth, tubes that have to be spat into, or lollipop tests with a kind of lollipop.

Are there quick test concepts for an end to the lockdown?

“If every citizen tested himself twice a week, we could reduce the risk of infection by 90 percent.” To this end, Alexander Wolf from Berlin started the “Be a Testa” initiative this week. The initiators demand immediate emergency approval of rapid tests for personal use by the Robert Koch Institute, provide information about existing products and support people in setting up private test stations.

Wolf is in talks with a dozen institutions, and more than 100 private individuals have already joined. This includes doctors, operators of test centers, and also parts of the economy and cultural scene that have an interest in permanent openings.

In the medium term, they are calling for a system that allows for several daily tests if possible: before school, at work, before lunch in a restaurant and before going to a concert. Wolf refers to South Korea, where there was an emergency approval for rapid tests.

But he is aware that these do not guarantee absolute security. He also accepts a few super spreader events. Wolf reckons that around 500 million tests per month will be necessary for his strategy. The state cannot organize this, but should happen on a decentralized basis. Everyone would have to bear the costs of around four euros per test. He keeps this path in more solidarity than staying at home for months.

Do the results flow into the statistics?

A positive rapid test result should be checked with a professionally performed PCR test. An infection is only included in the case statistics of the Robert Koch Institute when laboratory diagnostic evidence based on the genetic material of the virus is available or the pathogen has been isolated directly.

Rapid tests for at home are now approved, so many hope that the corona measures will be relaxed soon. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

But positive antigen tests should also be reported to the responsible health department. As soon as the tests are freely available in stores and can no longer be carried out by medical personnel, it can no longer be assumed that this will happen.

“A positive result has consequences, not just for the individual, mostly for entire families,” said Tobias Kurth, Director of the Institute for Public Health at Charité Berlin. In this respect, there is a risk that especially infected people without symptoms will not report their positive test results and they will not be included in the statistics.

Who makes the tests?

Rapid tests for laypersons are – similar to surgical masks – medical devices that, unlike pharmaceuticals, do not have to be centrally approved. Manufacturers who want to sell their rapid tests for home use in the EU must, however, have themselves certified that their product meets specifications for functionality and user-friendliness.

In the EU, this certification is usually carried out by private service providers such as TÜV, who are registered with the EU Commission. For in-vitro diagnostics, such as rapid tests, there are currently 18 such service providers, three of them in Germany.

The certification can be recognized by the CE mark and a four-digit number that stands for the certifying body. The Federal Ministry of Health announced on request that there are still no certified self-tests on the German market.

But several companies developed antigen tests that are designed so that they can also be used by medical laypeople. “The first approvals can be expected in the coming weeks.” According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the tests will then be checked and listed by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices.

Can you help restaurants, bars and hotels reopen?

The hospitality industry is one of the industries hardest hit by the lockdown. Hotels and restaurants are currently hoping to reopen at Easter. When dealing with vaccinated people or the question of whether facilities for vaccinated people could be opened earlier, the umbrella organization Dehoga holds back.

But the industry is calling for much more rapid corona tests: “It is particularly about making it possible to carry out antigen rapid tests that are as free as possible and new spit tests that are easy to carry out and that, for example, ensure safety for guests, employees and entrepreneurs at events, congresses or when traveling increase “, said Ingrid Hartges, General Manager of the Dehoga Federal Association, the Tagesspiegel.

In this country, 2.4 million people work in the industry, including employees and family members.

Could cultural venues such as cinemas and clubs reopen soon?

For the culture sector, rapid tests could be a short-term solution to resume operations after a long break. The culture was one of the last to return from lockdown last summer. The Berlin clubs, which have now been closed for almost a year, were already in the starting blocks in the autumn, the second lockdown came in between them.

The “Club Commission” declares that they already work with hundreds of volunteers, doctors and medical professionals. For them, rapid tests are not just a license to celebrate; above all, they should enable them to return to a normal life.

Christian Bräuer from the Yorck-Kinogruppe also advocates the introduction of tests in order to be able to resume regular operations. But he also sees the problems of implementation in the cinemas – as well as the costs incurred. Without financial support, the already battered cinemas could hardly afford such additional expense.

What plans are there for Berlin?

Rapid tests for the Kita educators in the Berlin districts of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, Mitte and Neukölln were delivered on Friday, according to information from the Tagesspiegel. By the end of next week, all 2700 Berlin daycare centers should be able to pick up their rapid tests in the responsible districts.

But how things will continue at the Berlin schools is unclear: “We are in the final vote and will inform you as soon as possible,” said the Berlin Senate Department for Health on Friday when asked about the time and scope for starting testing Schools.

So far, it is only known that the rapid tests for employees “will be delivered to daycare centers in the next few days”, as Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) had announced to the Tagesspiegel. However, all other questions remained unanswered.

This includes when testing begins in schools. State parent spokesman Norman Heise also pleaded on Friday that tests should be carried out at home so that those affected with positive results do not pass the infection on by public transport. “The most important questions have not been answered,” complains Heise.

How is the strategy in Brandenburg?

The state capital Potsdam is a pioneer in rapid tests in day-care centers. The city is already making tests available twice a week for around 2,500 teachers. The rapid tests are also to be used across the country twice a week in daycare centers that are generally open in Brandenburg.

The testing is a matter for the communal or independent organizations. The ministry is currently developing a funding guideline through which the state can cover the material costs for the rapid tests at a flat rate. It is planned that the testing will be financially supported retroactively from February 1st. The tests are to be funded until the end of April.