The indiscretion about the two dancers is making the rounds of the web: here are all the details

Over the past few hours the names of Raimondo Todaro and Francesca Tocca are occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the two dancers are experiencing a period of crisis. Let’s find out all the details of this much talked about story together.

Raimondo Todaro and Francesca Tocca are back in crisis? In these last hours the dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi she has become the protagonist of a social gesture that has certainly not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the most attentive. Frances Touch in fact, she shared an Instagram Story posting a sentence by Massimo Bisotti in which many have seen a dig aimed at her husband:

People have gone and will go again. Otherwise she wouldn’t have left when she could stay. It’s that in love we never learn anything from experience and as in all wonderful things on the one hand this destroys us […] It’s useless to delude yourself, lost the moment nothing is the same anymore. People come back but things don’t go back to the way they were. People come back but you can’t go back to start again from a moment that has now vanished in time.

But that’s not all. A clue that could confirm the crisis between Raimondo Todaro and Francesca Tocca was also provided by Deianira Marzano. In fact, the gossip expert received one on her Instagram page report anonymous about an alleged quarrel in which the couple would have become the protagonists. These were the words of the source: