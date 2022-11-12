Are rapid diets, very fashionable, really useful for losing weight quickly and permanently? Two experts answered this question (Stefano Erzegovesipsychiatrist, nutritionist and science communicator e Andrea Ghisellimoderator of the Corriere.it Nutrition forum) and a sports champion (Elisa Di Francisca) on the occasion of a meeting at Tempo della Salute, an event organized by Corriere della Sera – Corriere Salute at the Museum of Science and Technology in Milan, moderated by the journalist of Health Courier Silvia Turin.

So, Is it true that quick diets work? At the beginning they give a very concentrated and powerful signal – said Erzegovesi -. This is because the Western diet includes a large amount of refined cereals and one of the “enemies” in fast diets is carbohydrate. By eliminating this nutrient, you have an immediate appreciable effect: you feel fitter, less tired and mentally more charged. But, be careful: the organism goes “on alert” in the lapse of time and it is very important to catch the signals that it gives. Feeling of “bad mouth”, sudden bouts of fatigue. An unbalanced diet, such as the carbohydrate test one, involves consuming too much animal protein and saturated fat, with the risk of an increase in cholesterol and blood sugar level. See also Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Emergency over but not living with viruses"

We live in a “carbophobic” world – added Ghiselli -, people are terrified by the ghost of the “glycemic peak”, but only when we are dead we no longer have it. The important thing is to manage them. For decades now, “fat-free” and “light” foods have appeared in supermarkets, deluding us to eat less and better. We actually consume more food than we would need and move too little. It must be said that ten days of diet with low intake of carbohydrates and fats (i.e. based on proteins or proteins and fats) is not bad for anyone, when supplemented with vitamins and fiber. The problem is that people use rapid diets as “maintenance” regimes, so for prolonged periods and problems arise. We are perpetually looking for a quick remedy to a chronic situation (the kilos accumulated over the years), thinking that a “magic wand” is enough to quickly get what we want. But not so.

Elisa Di Francisca knows this very well, given that an athlete accustomed to sacrifices, including food: Even now that I have stopped competing, I try to vary the food and pay attention to the quantities. For example, I don’t eat pasta for dinner, but only for lunch, I eat lots of vegetables and fruit only between meals. I try to put only fresh food on the table, also to teach my children to eat “well”. As for the quick diets, I think that to get something it is right and useful to do a little effort. See also 'On Radar' is born, the Think Tank of the Menarini Foundation

What are the harm of fast diets? They lose a lot of water, but also muscles – explained Ghiselli – and we know when it is difficult to recover the muscles. By following a low-calorie diet, the body “restores” itself: there is the so-called “diet-induced thermogenesis” (which means that we burn 10-15% of the calories we consume), so eating little reduces the need and the body tries to save doing fewer “futile cycles”, that is, minimizing non-core activities. Even if we don’t realize, when we have a major low-calorie diet, we move much less. If we then add the use of sweeteners and so-called “light” products, the matter becomes even more complicated. The “light” products may have little sugar, but are often full of fats or proteins. Ultimately, with fast diets your metabolism suffers, unless you are followed by a doctor. There is a risk of entering the vicious circle of the “yo-yo syndrome”, gaining weight and losing weight all the time.