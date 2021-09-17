Another classic strategy and management series is back with over 200 playable countries and many more enhancements.

Control any nation in the world to dominate planet earth not only through military force, but also with ingenuity and mastery of the international policy sounds too good if you like strategy, and this is exactly what SuperPower 3 promises, the new game of THQ Nordic and GolemLabs which brings back a series respected by PC fans.

Scenarios are based on real life events from authentic data“SuperPower 3 is the perfect game for all those megalomaniacs out there who claim that they would do much better than the real political and military leaders of our planet”, can be read in the official description of the game on Steam. “Solve real life conflicts with solutions that no one had thought possible and see the effects this has on the world. Will you be able to change history? “, Continues the synopsis.

SuperPower 3 will feature abundant customization options.

This new SuperPower video game, which does not yet have a final release date, promises to bring back “all the elements that have been making the franchise a success for 20 years, with a modern visual look, game mechanics designed from scratch and a improved learning curve for new players. “His announcement trailer, presented during the event that commemorates 10 years of THQ Nordic, already shows some of the situations that this curious game of strategy and management can face us.

SuperPower 3 presents a faithful reproduction of the entire world with 194 playable countries, with data that will be updated so that each game feels different. Its authors promise a “high level of replayability” as a result of the latter, in addition to the fact that the game does not have a pre-established ending. It is you and your goals that define the course of history in this promising strategy game. In addition to this title, THQ Nordic has announced Outcast 2 with trailer and gameplay, the already leaked remake of Destroy All Humans! 2, or the new Jagged Alliance 3.

