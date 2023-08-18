Home page World

Are Pisces born cheerful? The sign of the zodiac often seems particularly in a good mood. However, his personal happiness has a lot to do with his fellow human beings. © Imago

They are bursting with joy and bliss: Pisces are always in a good mood, aren’t they? There is usually not much between heaven and hell for the zodiac sign.

People born with the zodiac sign Pisces (February 20th – March 20th) belong to the twelfth and last sign of the zodiac. They are known for their empathic and intuitive qualities. They are often spiritually oriented and have a deep connection to their emotions. Fish have similar the zodiac sign Cancer, often a creative and artistic streak, which sharpens their sensitivity. This makes them particularly good at expressing their feelings and thoughts.

Pisces and luck: A complex relationship – also because of the high sensitivity of the zodiac sign

Pisces often move between the extremes. Due to their emotional nature, they can often be overwhelmed by their own feelings. Whether they feel happiness or sadness, they tend to feel it more intensely than other people.

Through their deep emotional and spiritual connection, they are able to achieve a high level of inner happiness and contentment. You are able to find beauty and joy in the smallest of things. However, their high sensitivity can also make them easily influenced by negative events or emotions. In terms of sensitivity, the zodiac sign is like Virgo.

You are very empathetic and pick up on other people’s moods easily. This ability can give them a deep understanding and compassion for others, but it can also lead to emotional exhaustion if they don’t learn to separate their own feelings from those of others.

The pursuit of happiness: Pisces contentment is also a question of their environment

Those born with the zodiac sign Pisces are often driven by the feeling of happiness. Your mood can change very quickly. As a result, they are basically constantly in search of contentment and strive to find harmony and balance in their lives.

However, the zodiac sign does not wait and hope that luck will come its way. On the contrary: Pisces like to take their luck into their own hands and are therefore willing to fight for their inner happiness. Since they are empathic people, it is also not difficult for them to take a back seat and help others. Because it can give them a sense of accomplishment.

The question of whether fish are particularly happy or unhappy people can hardly be answered in general. As with any zodiac sign, happiness depends on many factors including their personal experiences and environment. However, since they often tend towards emotional extremes, their happiness depends in particular on their ability to deal with their own emotions. And due to their high level of sensitivity, their personal environment also determines whether they are happy. One Partnership is therefore not suitable with every zodiac sign.

