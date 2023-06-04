This is the web version of Americanas, the newsletter of EL PAÍS America in which it addresses news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can. in this link.

It’s unusual for this type of event, but the question generated a more enthusiastic reaction than the responses. This Wednesday, at the National Museum of Anthropology of Mexico, the director of this newspaper, Pepa Bueno, spoke with the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, and the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, about the challenges of women in Latin America. Halfway through the conversation, she released the comment that generated applause mixed with laughter in the audience, made up mostly of women: “A few days ago, the second vice president of the Government of Spain caused a controversy Huge there because he said: ‘Left-wing men think they are not macho because they are left-wing,’” she stated before launching the question: “Directly, Mrs. Márquez: is Petro a feminist?”

– Hahaha More laughter in the auditorium.

The questionOf course, it was later addressed to the head of government of the Mexican capital, with its corresponding new applause from the public: “Is López Obrador macho?” We’ll get to the answers later, but let’s first see who it was addressed to: two women with power who represent governments that define themselves as left-wing, but whose leaders have been questioned for their position regarding women’s movements and their demands. In the case of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he has had explicit confrontations with the country’s powerful feminist groups and also with women in high positions but who do not agree with him, most recently with the president of the Supreme Court, the progressive Norma Piña.

Gustavo Petro, for his part, has had an ambiguous and tense relationship with feminist movements. He lost the support of many of them in 2019 when he supported a mayoral candidate who had been accused of gender violence. Already as president, criticism from women recently halted his attempt to promote a noted sexual harassment professor to a diplomatic post. He has not come into confrontation with feminist groups such as López Obrador, but they are cautiously monitoring his movements, such as when he recently placed that former candidate who cost him support in the past in a senior management position at RTVC, the public television and radio company. .

Claudia Sheinbaum, Pepa Bueno and Francia Márquez, during the dialogue ‘Women of America for rights and well-being’, in Mexico City, on May 31, 2023. Gladys Serrano

Now yes, let’s go the answers. The first to answer was Vice President Márquez, who urged them to ask Petro directly. “I’m not the one to answer, I think it’s him,” she began. What followed was an explicit recognition that machismo and patriarchy are in all areas of our society and that, if we do not assume it, we will not be able to transform it. “Machismo and patriarchy run through all men and, of course, many times also through us as women,” she said. “Until we deconstruct those structures, machismo will continue to be in all areas of society, our politics, our governments and in our homes.”

The head of government of Mexico City, for her part, did not directly say whether López Obrador is a feminist, but she did quote her mentor saying that the project she is leading is. “López Obrador said that the Fourth Transformation is already feminist,” said the mayor, in a phrase that sounded like a political speech and was also received with applause from the audience. Sheinbaum, who is the best placed candidate to succeed López Obrador himself in the 2024 elections, also defended that, during her term, there have been more women in elective and decision-making positions than ever.

So far what was said. But public reaction of the event probably says as much or more than the answers. The expectation, the applause and the laughter of an audience made up mainly of women before the reflection of Spanish politics are a symbol of those who intuit —we intuit— what they will have had to put up with and keep quiet about in their career (at school, in politics , in the social struggle…) to two women who have reached the positions of Márquez and Sheinbaum by many men who define themselves as progressives.

Without personalizing her criticism of anyone, Yolanda Díaz, the Spanish second vice president to whom Pepa Bueno was referring in her question, was more direct: “Left-wing men are a pain in the ass. They believe that they are not sexist because they are on the left, ”she said in the interview in which he released the controversial statements. “Men in our country should reflect on and take the social changes that are taking place in Spain and in the world very seriously,” she continued, and proposed that they raise their voices when they witness situations of discrimination against women.

A recommendation that can be perfectly applied to men from this region. I wonder if the South American leaders who met this week in Brasilia for an informal summit called by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva thought to question the lack of absolute representation of women. The image of male leaders representing the majority of the continent is not new. We saw it recently at the Ibero-American Summit in Santo Domingo, as my colleague Sonia Corona analyzed in this newsletter. On that occasion, Petro mentioned the absence of female leaders in his greeting and the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, also a leftist, put the inclusion of women on the table and stressed the importance of recognizing the care work that generally falls on them .

Nicolás Maduro, Chan Santokhi, Irfaan Ali, Gustavo Petro, Luis Arce, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Alberto Fernández, Gabriel Boric, Guillermo Lasso, Mario Abdo Benitez, Luis Lacalle Pou and Alberto Otarola, in Brasilia, on Tuesday in Brasilia. EVARISTO SA (AFP)

That men recognize discrimination based on gender, as Francia Márquez said, and denounce it, as Yolanda Díaz proposed, should be the first step. But to change things, women have to be represented in decision-making positions in all spheres, including summits like the one in Brasilia. Although that is not enough either. Measures must be put towards equality and against all kinds of violence and gender discrimination. “We must fight for the great rights, for the substantive equality of women,” said Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday. “We have to lead the profound transformations that our society requires,” the Colombian vice president agreed on her part. “We didn’t come to these spaces of power just to be figureheads or vases.”

These are our recommended articles of the week: