If we make a ranking of the most soporific activities to which we can be subjected, see vacation photos outsiders would be in the top positions. Because, normally, the ‘torture’ is not limited to a couple of images or a short video: people, when they return from a trip, tell it in detail, providing a lot of graphic material, as if it were the premiere of a documentary where the stars are … themselves! Uff, how lazy. We have all been hostage to this situation at some time?

To top it all, everyone takes the same photo in the same destinations, with clonic frames and poses repeated ad nauseam: on the top of a certain mountain, ‘holding’ the Tower of Pisa, in front of ‘La Gioconda’ in a full Louvre of people … Let’s stop and think. What are we doing? We are missing great moments to see the beautiful things in life through our mobile phone or a camera! And even more: Before, these images were only used to show them to relatives and colleagues, but now they are ‘exposed’ on social networks … A much wider audience and greater responsibility! This results in that we no longer settle for just any photo. We want the perfect snapshot to get lots of likes.

In many cases, we repeat the snapshot until we are satisfied with the result. And we are not even original. This is shown by Insta Repeat (@insta_repeat), the Instagram account where they make fun of our little creativity by showing how everyone takes the same photo. Hopefully, when the pandemic ends and we can move more and travel around the world, we stop taking so many photos and know how to savor moments of happiness, something that we have learned to miss in the last twelve months. Four professionals tell us about the traveling photo from different perspectives.

Tony Wheeler, Creator of the ‘Lonely Planet’ guides “In the process they fall off the cliff and meet death”

“It is an obsession, but somehow it has always existed. In some societies, being in the photo was important long before the age of selfies arrived. Weren’t we joking about the Japanese, who always posed in front of iconic sights like the Eiffel Tower or the canals of Venice? Now we have the ‘instagrammers’ trying to find iconic images for their followers and then those followers trying to find the place of the iconic Instagram image to take a selfie in front of, even if in the process they fall off the cliff and find death.

Of course, it’s not just about photos: we want to tell people what we are doing. Is there time to travel when we are so busy spreading information about our trip? Despite the distractions they pose, for ourselves and others, and the posture it involves, I think people continue to enjoy their travels ».

Buenaventura del Charco, psychologist «It prevents us from living the experience of the here and now»

«Obsessions can ruin our trips: we can get frustrated in the search for the perfect photo, fill up all our companions if they do not have the same motivation … But I think that, above all, it prevents us from living the experience of the here and now, because we are more pending of a posterior result. In other words, we place the camera as a wall that separates us from experiencing what is happening at that moment.

In addition, there are photos that are a cliché or, as they say in the fashion world, a ‘must have’. Therefore, having them ceases to be an option to become an obligation: if not, it seems that we disappoint or that our experience has been incomplete. The truth is that right now most travel photos are made to be uploaded to social networks, where, of course, we do not share them with someone specifically because they are special to us or because we think they may be interested, but we seek to be seen indiscriminately. As if we were junkies of it.

Laura Cuesta Cano, Expert in Digital Education and professor at the Caminlo José Cela University (UCJC) “We are afraid of leaving ourselves without taking the coolest snapshot”

“We live in a digitized and hyper-connected present, where the barrier between ‘online’ and ‘offline’ has increasingly blurred, especially for adolescents and young people. These, classified by many authors as those of the ‘like’ or click generation, are used to seeing and living life through their ‘smartphone’. And despite this, or rather because of this, some health professionals urge us to practice a digital ‘detox’ to prevent hooking on screens. We have become used to documenting everything with our phones: what we eat, what we buy, who we are with or where we travel. Almost with a sick anxiety, we are afraid of leaving ourselves without taking the ‘coolest’ snapshot, like the rest of hundreds or thousands of ‘instagrammers’ who have a replica of the same place as us.

Within this ‘dictatorship of like’ and immediacy, we have changed the scale of values, giving more importance to things that really do not have it, such as popularity, recognition or that posture for friends or income. For this reason, it is necessary that we try to ‘de-spread’ certain moments or situations to be able to enjoy them ‘in situ’ and not through the mobile camera. To remember the atmosphere and emotion of that concert, the feeling of the breeze on the face of the last trip, the company … The pleasure of living in the moment, without ‘likes’ ».

Pedro Madera, travel journalist “Many of the images we see of ‘instagrammers’ are false”

“We are losing things by copying some people who make a living from that and who, it must be said, are damaging my profession, the true travel journalists. There is a lot of ‘influencer’ and a lot of backlash in this area. And what is worse: they do a disservice to women, because many photos of these posing show them in a sexual plan on a wild cliff, for example. I, if I want to go to that place, I don’t need to be shown a wonderful lady in expensive lingerie. More negative things of so much imposture? That many of the travel photos we see of the ‘instagrammers’ are fake. Yes, fake, they haven’t even been there. They invest them, they trick them … it’s very easy. But the rest of the people see them and try to emulate those images that, in addition, do not capture the magic of the moment.

That remains for professionals, who have to capture and transmit the essence of a place. I, for example, on a trip to the southwest coast of Norway, with incredible landscapes, I was shocked by the people who, at each stop on the way, just wanted to take a photo or a selfie at full speed, as if their life depended on it. If not, they were disappointed.