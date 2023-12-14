Thursday, December 14, 2023, 07:24



Both the Children's Lottery like Christmas, are traditionally raffles in which family and friends, even co-workers, tend to search for a number and acquire the same tenth to share the illusion. This custom even leads users and clients of organizations, clubs or businesses to acquire shares of the same number at a symbolic price.

However, the enthusiasm shared during the weeks prior to the draw can be truncated if the appropriate precautions are not taken to avoid greater evils in the event that the tenth is awarded. To avoid a bitter pill to swallow on January 6 if you have the good fortune to be visited by luck, you must be careful and follow a series of steps that ensure that you will be able to collect the prize without problems.

Steps to collect your participation without problems



When participations are made, the usual thing is that all participants pay the same amount of money. The sum of all these contributions must be the total of the tenth. There are exceptions in which the sum is much larger, but in these cases it is usual for the excess money to go to social causes.

The person who buys the original tenth is in charge, unless otherwise indicated, of collecting and distributing the money, which is why Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is exempt from any obligation related to checking whether the person collecting the prize divides it later. or not among the rest of the correct answers.

In order for players to have legal security, it is highly recommended to indicate various information in the participation itself. Namely: the draw in which it is being played, in this case the Lotería del Niño; the date thereof, that is, January 6, 2024; and the number with which it is played, as well as the amount invested in acquiring the participation.

But that's not all. It is also important that in this contract made between the buyer of the tenth ticket and the rest of the players, the name of the person who purchased the ticket is also clear and in writing, along with their ID number, postal address and telephone number, so that the rest of the players know where they should go in case luck smiles on them next January 6.

Does the Treasury also tax participations?



A widespread doubt among the participants of the El Niño draw who play through participation is whether or not the Treasury taxes the prizes that are distributed among several people. The answer is very simple: the treasury will take 20% of all prizes over 40,000 euros. In addition, the first 40,000 euros will be exempt from tax.

In this way, the first prize, which has a value of 200,000 euros per tenth, would remain at 168,000 for the winner, since the Treasury would keep 32,000 euros. In the case of the second, of 75,000 euros, the treasury would keep 7,000 euros, so the guesser would take 68,000 euros. The third prize, for its part, is exempt from deductions.

If luck smiles on you and you win a prize in one of the tenths that you own in the form of shares, you should know that the person responsible for collecting the prize will receive the amount with the part that is taxed to the Treasury already deducted. In this way, participants can not worry, since the amount they will receive has already been taxed.