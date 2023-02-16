‘I accidentally didn’t pay for parking in a suburb of Amsterdam’, says reader C. Boer in the question & answer section of our car editors. ‘To my surprise, I later found a fine of 69 euros on mijnoverheid.nl. I did not find a piece of paper under my windshield at the time and I never received any mail from the CJIB. That’s unusual, isn’t it?’

#parking #fines #longer #post