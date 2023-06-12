Paola Di Benedetto talks about the possible flashback with Federico Rossi

No flashback: it was the presenter herself who extinguished the fantasies of the fans about a possible reunion between Paola Di Benedetto and Federico Rossi.

In recent days, in fact, the indiscretion had circulated that the two could be back together after the publication of a photo that portrayed the former couple together at a concert.

Interviewed by Tag24 on the sidelines of the Future Hits Live press conference in Rome, however, the presenter flatly denied this possibility.

“Gossip is part of the game. I wake up in the morning and I never know what I will read about me. I always take it with a smile, I enjoy it, also because you have to have fun. The relationship with Federico? Absolutely friendship. Enough friendship” said Paola Di Benedetto.