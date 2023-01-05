The official page of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates, on the social networking site “Twitter”, said that some information has recently been circulated indicating that Oreo biscuits are not halal, because they contain lard and some alcohol.
The Ministry confirmed that this information is incorrect.
