Obesity is known to increase the risk of a number of health disorders such as heart, diabetes, cancer, and blood vessels.

With the increasing knowledge and experience of doctors about the nature of the Corona virus, it has become clear to them that people who are obese and overweight will face a greater risk if they are infected with the virus.

And a study conducted by scientists of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University revealed that people who suffer from excess weight may be a source of spreading “Covid-19”.

According to the results of this study, people with a high body mass index, as well as the elderly, excrete a large amount of respiratory aerosols containing virus particles. And that this quantity differs from one person to another.

The results of the study showed that 18% of people release 80% of the vital aerosol with an exhalation process, which proves the phenomenon of super diffusion.

According to the “Jordanian Al-Ghad” website, experts believe that this phenomenon is related to mucosal damage as a result of infection with the emerging coronavirus, which is more clearly observed in the elderly and people who are overweight.

Also, the severity of the disease course affects the speed of spread, as in the case of damage to the lungs, the patient becomes a superb source for spreading the virus, citing Russia Today.