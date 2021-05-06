ofBerkan Cakir shut down

Curevac is currently waiting for approval for the corona vaccine. But the biotech company from Tübingen has ambitious goals.

Tübingen – The vaccines from Biontech, Moderna, Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson are already being used in the fight against the coronavirus. Two of the vaccines – those from Biontech and Moderna – are based on mRNA technology, which was actually invented by a completely different company: Curevac. At the beginning of the pandemic, the company from Tübingen was also considered to be a great hope in vaccine development. The company is still waiting for the emergency approval of its mRNA vaccine. But the people of Tübingen have ambitious goals. How BW24* reports, wants Curevac will produce a billion vaccine doses for the whole world.

The Tübingen vaccine from Curevac (BW24* reported) offers a great advantage in storage compared to the other vaccines and can be kept longer even at five degrees Celsius.