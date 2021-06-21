The account of Twitter @PleaseBeGenesis shared the request of his little one that asked Nintendo what Pokemon include creatures of non-binary gender, so that more people feel identified and comfortable playing video games and watching the series. And, the company’s response did not disappoint.

In the universe of Pokemon It is very common to find differences according to the gender of the creatures, such as Miltank Y Taurus or Nidorina Y Nidorino. However, there are other genderless characters like Mew, Ditto Y Voltorb. Nonetheless, Nintendo decided to reply to this fan’s letter.

How did Nintendo respond to this request?

According to information shared on Twitter, his relatives only helped him find the address of Nintendo of america, the rest he did with his own hands.

The letter read: ‘Appreciable Nintendo, Could you make non-binary pokemon? I also want there to be more because I think it would be great if non-binary people were comfortable with it. ‘

Liz daniel, consumer service representativego from Nintendo of america the letter replied: ‘I also think it would be amazing. There is a wide variety of Pokémon, so it makes sense that there is also a wide variety of genres. We want people of all stripes to feel welcome and comfortable playing our video games. I will forward your message to the appropriate departments for review and consideration. ‘

In addition to the response, they included several collectibles

Despite the innocent request, there were several people upset with it. However, their family decided to answer them: ‘So many grown-up people trying to assault a minor who won’t read their comments, embarrassing… Get mad online I guess’.

What do you think of the answer of Nintendo? Would you like to see any change in future generations?

[Fuente]

If you like anime, manga and more of pop culture, we recommend you read:



