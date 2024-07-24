Just a week ago, the Spanish national team was crowned European champion after beating England in the final, and La Roja is back in action again, this time at the Olympic Games.
The men’s football tournament began on Wednesday, July 24, and Spain is one of the favorites to win gold after winning the silver medal at Tokyo 2020.
Coach Santi Denia has called up 22 players for these games and one of the big questions is whether Nico Williams or Lamine Yamal, the winger duo that excelled at the Euros, are in Paris. The answer is no.
Neither the Athletic player nor the FC Barcelona player were called up for these Olympic Games, even though both could be part of the squad. However, the Spanish Federation prefers that players do not double tournaments, as happened in 2020, and both Nico and Lamine have had a large number of minutes in the European Championship.
However, there are two players who were champions in Germany and who are playing in the Olympic Games: Fermín López and Álex Baena. However, the minutes that these two players had in the Euro Cup were much less compared to that of their two teammates.
Call-up of the Spanish national team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
