The launch of MLB The Show 21 on Xbox Game Pass has been the bombshell of the week. It is the first title of PlayStation Studios on Xbox Game Pass, which has been a great joy for Xbox users and, perhaps, a turnaround in the console market. For some years now, we have witnessed how the traditional console model has gone bankrupt. The irruption of mobiles, the cloud and new services and platforms has catapulted video games to billions of potential users; an amount that, just two generations ago, was unthinkable. But things have changed and many companies have opened up to this huge new number of potential consumers. Are more games from PlayStation Studios coming to Xbox Game Pass?

With regard to Xbox, it is undeniable that Microsoft and, specifically, Phil Spencer, also predicted this change and knew how to adapt to it. Xbox Game Pass was the beginning of that transformation, which was followed by many more new features: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launch, xCloud, Xbox Game Pass inclusion on xCloud or, more recently, Xbox Live Gold mods, including free multiplayer for free-to-play. The arrival of new studios at Xbox Game Studios has helped reinforce this change. It is unlikely that purchases such as Zenimax / Bethesda could have been carried out in the Xbox 360 generation. But it is in this generation, where they have a huge audience for their releases.

Other large corporations such as Google, Amazon or Epic have opted for similar techniques; either offering cloud services, own games or free games per month. But, curiously, it has been Nintendo and Sony that have maintained their traditional model and those that, today, seem more separated from the Microsoft model. It is true that the three companies are still competitors in the console market, but it is also true that Xbox Series X | S is just one part of everything Microsoft wants to offer for the future, of a set of services in which neither Sony nor Nintendo seem to offer any competition, at least for now.

Nintendo has maintained the same market model for decades, and considering how good it is now, it is unlikely to change it. We may, at some point, get to see Xbox Game Pass on Nintendo Switch (weirder things we’ve seen in the last year), but it doesn’t seem like a priority for Nintendo either. The Japanese company has a strong solidity in the console market. It is not that you want or do not want to change, it is that you do not need it to reap income.

But Sony’s line doesn’t seem so firm. It is true that PS5 has swept sales, but it is well below the figures of Nintendo, whose dominance in countries like Japan is unbeatable, monopolizing a 87% market share by 2020. Sony has lost a lot of steam in one of its main fiefdoms. Sony’s support for Japan has also been in doubt after its latest moves, which range from the exile of creators of Japan Studio – including the creator of Silent Hill and Siren – to the move of its headquarters to the United States or the closure of PS Store for PSP, PS Vita and PS3 games. We could say that Sony’s latest moves are the opposite of what Microsoft intends to achieve and that is where Xbox Game Pass could gain strength.

Should Microsoft sign Japan Studio and its former talents?

At this point there is no doubt that Xbox Game Pass is profitable for gamers and much more for developers. They receive an economic amount for the games they bring to the catalog, along with the sales revenue, and they achieve a greater showcase for their games. All creators benefit from Xbox Game Pass, so why shouldn’t Sony be one of them?

Carry the games from PlayStation Studios to Xbox Game Pass It would be nothing more than benefits for Sony: their sales would skyrocket, they would gain more popularity through word of mouth and they would attract many more consumers, largely due to the desire to try PlayStation Studios games on the Xbox ecosystem. After all, as we have mentioned before, that Microsoft is not only Xbox Series X | S and that it has services and infrastructures that neither Nintendo nor Sony have. So it would be an exceptional advantage for Sony to take advantage of.

Classic console fans may not have viewed these relationships favorably. But, as we have already said, the classic console model is dead. And Sony has also shown signs of wanting to widen its sights, as we have seen by buying Crunchyroll or EVO. So why not go a step further and take the games from PlayStation Studios to Xbox Game Pass. Would you like the idea?