Are Milan at risk of losing Francesco Camarda on a free transfer at the end of the season?

Francesco Camarda is about to turn 16: his birthday is March 10th and at that point the baby Rossoneri striker will be able to sign his first professional contract. With Milan, his favorite team for which he is scoring heavy goals with Ignazio Abate's Primavera (without forgetting his debut in Serie A at just over 15 years old)? This is everyone's expectation.

Francesco Camarda-Milan, agent Beppe Riso does not go too far

Camarda's agent, Beppe Riso (market agent and founder of the GR Sports agency), is not making too much of a statement for now: “As always happens with all our clients, we will have to sit down and carefully evaluate what is the best path forward for Camarda,” he said to Forbes. “We invest a lot in scouting and identifying young talents, and we build a tailor-made path for each of them. So, our goal is to consistently increase their market value, as well as their salary, season after season. We have been following Francesco (Camarda) since 2021 and much of the credit goes to our strategic advisor Marianna Mecacci. He was followed by the most important Italian players' agencies, but we took him because we found him before the others and we immediately built a strong bond with his family”, the words of Francesco Camrada's agent.

Milan ready to lock down Francesco Camarda

Milan will try to secure him with a three-year agreement (the maximum agreement foreseen by the regulation for a minor player) thus closing the team of several top European clubs (Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in the front row) who had set out on Camarda's trail. this season 20 appearances with 6 goals and 2 assists in the Primavera championship, but they are overall 12 goals (in 30 appearances including two Serie A matches) scored across all competitions (3 in 5 Youth League matches and 3 in 3 Coppa Italia Primavera matches).