This week, Microsoft boss said games are evolving into “metaverse economies”. But what does this mean, and how will it impact our favorite games? It’s the main topic of discussion during this week’s Eurogamer News Cast!

In the video below, Eurogamer reporter Emma Kent, news editor Tom Phillips and me run through the week’s headlines and dig a little deeper into the details.

Eurogamer news cast: are ‘metaverse economies’ the future of video games?

First up, we talk about PlayStation’s stunning financial performance, and the amazing sales success of the supply-constrained PlayStation 5. PlayStation just had its best ever year – despite not being able to meet demand.

We then turn to Microsoft and Xbox, which is also booming. Minecraft and even Microsoft Flight Simulator are singled out as being a part of this shift to “metaverse economies”. Did Sony miss a trick with Dreams? And will Nintendo have a stab at this new trend?

Elsewhere, we talk about developments in the worlds of Fortnite and Apex Legends, the latter of which is boosting Titanfall 2, and we chat about Riot Games, who had some interesting turns of phrase when asking the people behind a League of Legend fan project to cease and desist this week.

All that and the traditional ‘what we’ve been playing’ catch-up and mug check awaits in the Eurogamer News Cast video!

