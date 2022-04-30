from Pietro Palermo

I have type 2 diabetes, insulin-dependent: a year and a half ago I had an acute myocardial infarction, treated with angioplasty and a medicated stent. I was a heavy smoker (about 50 cigarettes a day), but I gave up completely after the event. I have read that herbal cigarettes are not harmful, in fact they can help circulation. really so?

He answers Pietro Palermohead of the Cardiological Rehabilitation Unit, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

The combustion of the traditional cigarette releases numerous substances in our body, known to have also a carcinogenic effect (nicotine, tar and paper combustion gases, including benzopyrene). There nicotine moreover (a natural alkaloid contained in tobacco), through neuro-mediated mechanisms and the release of adrenaline and noradrenaline, it creates addiction. In this regard, and with the aim of dissuading individuals from the use of cigarettes with tobacco, various types of electronic cigarettes (which may contain aromas and calibrated doses of nicotine, generally in varying quantities between 24 and 6 mg), and different forms of herbal cigarettes. The direct use of electronic cigarettes in those who have not been smokers could still be a source of pathologies due to the presence of nicotine even at low doses (favors hypertension and diabetes) and flavoring substances, glycerol and propylene glycol; the latter, through heating, can give rise to formaldehyde and acetaldehydeknown toxic substances. See also 'Hypoglycemia, don't be surprised' campaign kicks off

Cellular respiration Herbal cigarettes do not contain tobacco, nicotine and harmful substances such as traditional cigarette, cigar or pipe. Furthermore, these cigarettes are packaged with officinal plant leaves, therefore avoiding the production of benzopyrene in combustion. Medicinal herbs and essential oils are not addictive and in theory they can have a balsamic and anti-inflammatory effect on the oral cavity, as well as other typical effects of balsamic herbs. These cigarettes can help in deterring the use of traditional cigarettes, because they recall the tactile, olfactory and gustatory effect. In light of the above, it could be thought that the use of non-traditional or alternative cigarettes cannot be a source of clinical problems. Unfortunately, this is not the case. The respiratory system of our organism responsible for function of exchange of oxygen from the atmosphere to the blood through the bond with hemoglobin and up inside the cells, where cellular respiration takes place and the consequent production of chemical energy essential for the survival and proper functioning of all organs. The lung has the function of eliminate carbon dioxideterminal product of the metabolism that led to the production of chemical energy. See also Covid, unvaccinated 76% hospitalized between 5 and 18 years

Airway irritation Any inhaled substance other than clean air could interfere with the proper gas exchange mechanism e consequently damage the lung. Some studies also indicate that prolonged inhalation of vapors or fumes generated by electronic (or other) cigarettes could give rise to airway irritation, cough and, in very rare cases, asthma and rhinitis. In conclusion, I believe that the herbal cigarette does not have a harmful impact comparable to that of the traditional cigarette, however the use of these cigarettes generally aimed at deterrence from tobacco smoke. You have already done this step and I recommend continuing with the correct habits for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular diseases, also because in your case there is an additional risk factor that is diabetes.