In full Easter holidays a Mayan Train car derailed near the Tixkokob station, Yucatanbuttrips were suspended due to the incident? This is known.

It was this Monday, March 25, when, around 9:30 a.m., the fourth Mayan Train car It separated from the tracks shortly before reaching the station Tixkokob, Yucatan, toFortunately, there were no serious injuries to passengers or material damage.

However, the passengers had to be evacuated from the cars, to be transferred so that they could continue their trip to the Cancún Airport station.

Mayan Train trips suspended after the derailment?

But can you now travel aboard the Mayan Train after the incident in Tixkokob, Yucatán? According to the statement issued by the company in charge of this transportation system, “This incident did not affect the scheduled operation of the rest of the trains.”

Media such as Por Esto declared that after the incident, operations at this station had to be suspended until further notice, while maneuvers are carried out to make it safe to travel on this road.

Despite the derailment at the station Tixkokob, Yucatan, The company has not issued any official statement regarding the suspension of services in the area.

Surprisingly, ticket sales for the entire Mayan Train route continue as normal through the official website. There are even tickets available to make stops at the Tixkokob station, where the incident occurred.

When searching for a ticket for the Mérida Teya to Izamal route, the Mayan Train website indicates that the route includes a stop in Tixkokob and that tickets for this route are already almost sold out.

The fact that tickets for the afternoon route are almost sold out means that the Mayan Train has not suspended its operations in this area of ​​Yucatán, the state that has the most passengers.