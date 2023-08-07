The rumor mill is running at full speed. What’s wrong with Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet?

The Autoblog Boulevard chat box wonders today: what about Kelly and Max? Whether the once so in love lovebirds are still crazy about each other is a big question mark. The two have not been seen together in public for a while.

In principle, this does not mean anything. But the internet wouldn’t be the internet if it raised questions. Because maybe something is going on here? You often see the other Formula 1 drivers acting cheerfully with their companions. Take the always cheerful Alexander Albon and his great love Lily Muni He. The couple has been together for years, but still shares a snapshot of Story with the outside world on a very regular basis about what they are up to together.

Social media

We do not see this relaxed cosiness with Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet. Max doesn’t share much on social media anyway if it doesn’t have to do with Red Bull or Formula 1. However, he recently shared that he was partying with his good friend Martin Garrix, Kelly was nowhere to be seen.

Kelly regularly shared a snapshot of Max and her together. But the last time she did was on May 29. Still a while ago though. She does support ‘her man’ with regular stories when he crosses the finish line first again. But being there in physical form, no, that was several F1 races ago.

If the result is known in advance, I can imagine that you are done with it. With such a big points lead, Max doesn’t really need Kelly as a support to drag in the victories.

Still, the silence in terms of posts raises questions. Is it all cake and egg between Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet. The couple themselves are tight-lipped. And this enormously intellectual Autoblog article will probably not change that.

Dutch GP

The next race is the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. Do you keep your eyes and ears open when you travel to Zandvoort? Let’s see if the Brazilian beauty will be present during the Dutch Grand Prix after the summer step. Exciting!

