A rumor circulates on the web that the couple never broke up: here are all the details

Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassie were without a doubt the undisputed protagonists of the edition of Big Brother VIP aired last year. The love story born between the two inside the most spied on house in Italy seemed to have foundered, but in these hours a sensational background has emerged on the web. Let’s find out all the details of this story that is affecting gossip lovers so much: here’s what’s happening.

In the last few hours the names of Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassiè have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? An indiscretion is circulating on the web according to which the couple of former gieffini they would stay together and never break up. But let’s go in order and try to understand in detail what happened.

The bombshell about Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Selassie was launched by Alessandro Rosica and Giuseppe Scuccimarri. The two claim that the former gieffini would have continued to see each other secretly. How much is what the gossip experts claim on the Instagram page ‘Investigatore Social’:

We can’t pretend anymore. We’ve been working on this super scoop for months. Having the proofs, we can finally reveal it with certainty: Lulù Selassie and Manuel Bortuzzo never broke up, they met until a few weeks ago, especially at night for fear of being seen by a particular man…

At the moment i interested parties they remained silent and decided not to comment on the gossip that is circulating about them in these hours. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulù Sellassiè will break the silence regarding this affair much talk about them.