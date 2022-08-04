Is it worth spending money on magic mushroom grow kits? Many mushroom lovers have asked this question. For one thing, the added thrill of consuming hallucinogenic mushrooms that you grew yourself is worth it. It’s simpler than you think to start cultivating mushrooms using low-cost kits that can provide massive yields.

Starting to produce magic mushrooms does not have to be complicated. A kit is an excellent method to learn the fundamentals of mycology if you want to dip your toe in before plunging into the deep end.

If you don’t want to read the whole thing, the answer to the question “Are magic mushroom grow kits worth it?” is yes. Yes, but don’t let it stop you from knowing everything about them.

Are mushroom grow kits illegal?

Many kits include mushroom “substrate” and the tools needed to produce ideal growth conditions. These items are legal in Canada and most US states. Kits may or may not contain mushroom spores. Most countries allow mushroom spores, spore prints, or liquid culture. Mushroom spores are allowed since they do not contain psilocybin.

Check whether your kit includes spores or “ready to fruit” mushrooms that will multiply. Many internet sellers now send spores globally if not included. Check your local laws. Possession of spores is prohibited in California, Georgia, and Idaho. However, recent developments may change this.

What is the Best Mushroom Grow Kit?

The mildest magic mushroom grow kit depends on your demands and expertise, and many options are available. Psychedelic and mycological use has grown in popularity recently, so you have many choices.

Do You Have Any Specific Goals for Growing Mushrooms?

The answer to “Are magic mushroom grow kits worth it?” depends on your mushroom growing goals. Do you wish to go on some travels with friends? Are you eager to study mycology? Dreaming of a side hustle? The fourth option is illegal, but as psychedelic law advances, producing mushrooms might be a valuable talent.

Ready-to-Grow Magic Mushroom Kits

It’s simple. You order a box or bag of the mushroom substrate with mycelium, open it, place it in ideal circumstances, sprinkle water, and mushrooms grow. This is easy and entertaining to do. Smaller kits can’t equal yields, but they’re cheaper, take up less room, and give numerous trips. Smaller kits provide more strains.

Prep Substrate

You may get a more comprehensive kit to understand the mushroom-growing process. These include jars, boxes, or bags of prepared substrate, growing gear, and cleaning materials.

These are mushroom grow kits without spores; you’ll need a spore syringe to “inoculate” the jars. Fungus Head is offering popular Psilocybin mushrooms spores syringes. Make your life easy by purchasing Penis Envy Mushrooms Spores for your Grow kit.

These kits will also be more complicated. They demand mycology abilities like being highly clean and providing more chance for mistakes. You shouldn’t be frightened away by them, even if you’re a first-time grower.

Companies offering these will typically include all the materials you need, from where to purchase spores to how to build the kit, step-by-step tutorials, and mushroom growth recommendations. Some firms give the chance to talk with a master grower.

How to Grow Mushrooms at Home

Specific instructions will be given for each kit. However, Fungus Head can offer you some crucial aspects to consider before determining which sort of kit is right for you.

Most simple kits will be soaked in water and placed inside a plastic bag to maintain high humidity, and then you will use a spray bottle to maintain the humidity. The most challenging thing about these kits is probably simply waiting!

Where to Put Magic Mushroom Grow kit

Where you will place your magic mushroom kit is a vital factor to consider while producing magic mushrooms. Your kit can only produce large quantities of high-quality mushrooms if you provide it with the proper conditions.

Warm, humid sections of your home are worth considering, although most setups feature humidifiers. Heat may speed or delay the process.

Some mushroom grows kits include a heater. A heat rug is often put underneath the kit to keep the mushies warm. Consider the temperature in your house. The most frequent hallucinogenic mushrooms found in kits are psilocybe cubensis varieties, which prefer temperatures between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius while fruiting.

You are not alone in questioning whether mushrooms need light. Suppliers say that you should not place your grow kit in direct sunlight. However, mushrooms do appreciate a little amount of light while producing fruits. Some more extensive kits contain a tiny LED since the quantity of light your fungus gets affects how they fruit – if your shrooms seem pale, they may need more light.

Mushroom Grow Kit FAQs

Don’t give up if you’ve purchased a kit and are experiencing problems. Even with a kit, growing mushrooms requires patience. Before your mushroom kit breaks, check the answer below.

Can Grow Kits Be Reused?

Keep your kit after your first mushroom “flush” since it might create more. Harvest mushrooms carefully. Cut mushrooms free without hurting the mycelium.

Harvest all the mushrooms at once to tell the fungus to create another crop. Even a little shroom prevents mushrooms from growing.

How long do grow kits last?

Most kits may be refrigerated for months before fruiting. Cold mycelium won’t create mushrooms. For optimum results, use a kit immediately.

When do mushroom kits mature?

Most kits produce fruit after 1-3 weeks. Here, temperature and humidity dictate how quickly or slowly the plant grows. Watch for “pins” or young mushroom tops.

So… Are Magic Mushroom Grow Kits Worth It?

Growing mushrooms using a kit is worthwhile. Professionals make them, and if you have the patience, the number of mushrooms produced by a kit will be much less expensive than purchasing magic mushrooms.

There are six spores types to pick from, and Fungus Head may have many growing guides articles in developing your mushroom growing abilities, providing an excellent growing experience. Know what the legal status is where you live. Above all, have fun interacting with the mushrooms; it’s a gratifying experience!