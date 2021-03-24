The social network MINDS has decided to ban any loli-like anime content as of March 21st. This social network that resembles twitter offers a greater amount of freedom to its users, however it will not allow this type of sexual content that involves minors.

The executive director of the social network MINDS He notified through his account that he himself is a huge anime fan and is permissive of NSFW content, but cannot allow any sexual content involving minors.

Director Bill ottman declares that it prohibits lolicon content on MINDS by the laws in force in the United States

Loli banned around the world?

According to the advice of the United Nations, Yes. According to their release of September 19, 2019 -which affects lolicon content-:

‘The committee is deeply concerned about the enormous online and offline content that includes illustrations and visual representations of minors or people who appear to be infants in sexually explicit conduct (…) The committee urges participating states to include in their local legislation on sexual abuse child (child pornography) to representations of non-existent minors or persons who appear to be infants. ‘ Appointment of the committee of the Office of the High Commissioner of the United Nations for Human Rights

In fact, in 2008 in U.S was punished for six months to Christopher Handley for buying a lolicon manga. This is not universal in that country, the Californian legislation is more permissive on this issue.

Similarly, in the UK in 2014 it was condemned Robul Hoque to 9 months in prison for possession of 10 lolicon pornographic manga.

And, although it is still legal in Spain, Mexico, etc. in Japan, for several years there have been bills they try to ban this lolicon like sexually explicit content.

What did the MINDS users think?

Despite the above, users of MINDS showed their ignorance of the laws in force on freedom of expression and child pornography in the statement made by the social network:

A user of MINDS comments: ‘I don’t like loli, but I think you made a mistake, Mr. Ottman. (…) If you take away some of our freedoms, where will this stop? ‘

Cirno, in MINDS comments on the prohibition of lolicon: ‘WHEN TYRANNY BECOMES LAW, REBELLION IS A DUTY. You are abdicating your duty ‘

In other cases such as Australia, not only lolicon content is prohibited, but all hentai and any product for adults, according to the famous distribution company J-list.

