Record reveals it: according to the Portuguese newspaper, the debts to be paid to his old club would come from France, avoiding the attachment of part of the salary to the Rossoneri attacker. It would be a step forward for the extension of the contract with the Devil

Milan-Leao, the renewal is closer. On the soap opera Rafa, the word could soon come to an end. As reported by Record, the turning point comes from France, with Lille expected to take charge of the full payment of the debt that the Portuguese owes to Sporting, after the unilateral termination of the contract following the events of 2018.

WHAT HAPPENED — Quick delivery In January 2021, the AC Milan forward was sentenced to pay a 16.5 million euro fine (plus interest) to Sporting, because the reasons for just cause for his farewell to the Portuguese club had not been recognized years ago. A little over a year later, in February 2022, the CAS had established that the payment of the fine would be due to Lilla. In May 2022 the new twist, with the decision of the Court of Milan, for which the compensation would have been due only to the class of ’99. See also Gullit: "Bravo Pioli, it's an attacking Milan. But I have another favorite for the Scudetto ..."

THE TURNING POINT — As explained by the Portuguese newspaper, it would therefore be up to the French club to pay the 20.3 million euros (16.5 million euros of the initial compensation, plus 3.8 million euros in interest), after Lille had initially been sentenced to be “co-solidarity” with Rafa in resolving the matter. An important step, which – if confirmed – would allow Leao to avoid the attachment of part of his salary and Milan to ultimately overcome one of the most important obstacles encountered in the last few months of negotiations.

WAIT — The Rossoneri number 17 and all the AC Milan supporters are however forced to wait for the conclusion of the process to see the word end to the long negotiation. Without the weight of the fine, the renewal with Milan (to which Leao is currently linked until 2024) could get close and not a little, with a salary raised to 5 million euros per season plus bonuses and which could rise to around 7 millions. See also Formula E | Valencia Test, Day 1: Frijns stands out with Envision

