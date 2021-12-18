To improve visibility during night driving, many are thinking of changing the halogen lamps of the headlights of your car with light bulbs to LED. The replacement of traditional bulbs (eg H7) with LED ones, not only involves an aesthetic result but above all improves night vision of the road, in difficult conditions, such as in the presence of fog and poor visibility.

Are Led Bulbs Legal?

The led bulb are legal? Currently the regulatory framework for the LED kit it is rather ambiguous. In fact, while for the assembly of the Xenon lights the installation of the headlight washers and a self-leveling device of the headlights, the LEDs are not mentioned anywhere.

Renault Zoe LED lamp assembly

At most they fall within a generic obligation by the owner not to modify the characteristics of the light units of your car.

Are LED headlights illegal?

LED headlights become “Illegal” only when they are of a color other than white or are mounted under the body; however their installation does not constitute a real crime but a administrative offense, which means that you are on the same level as those who exceed the speed limits or circles without a license.

Fine Led headlights

In the event that the police detect a type of LED with a different color from white, one is provided sanction, also very salty. The rules apply even if the LEDs are off. It is enough simply to have bulbs installed with a color other than white to receive the fine. The main reason is that they can be object of distraction in the street.

H7 halogen bulb replaced with “conversion kit” Led bulb

Article 79 Paragraph 1 and 4 of the Highway Code provides for a penalty of € 74.00 to be paid within 60 days from the notification for all those traveling on the road with a vehicle that has altered functional or construction characteristics, or has devices that are not correctly installed or malfunctioning.

