To improve visibility while driving at night, many are thinking of changing the halogen lamps of the headlights of your car with light bulbs to LEDs. The replacement of traditional light bulbs (e.g. H7) with LED ones not only results in an aesthetic result but above all improves night vision of the roadunder difficult conditions, such as fog and poor visibility.

Are Led bulbs legal?

The Led bulb are legal? The regulatory framework for the LED kits has been quite ambiguous to date. In fact, while for the assembly of the Xenon lights the installation of the is expressly required headlight cleaner and of a self-leveling device of the headlights, LEDs are nowhere mentioned.

OSRAM is the first lamp manufacturer that has also approved LED bulbs with traditional sockets H4, H7 and W5W Osram Night Breaker LED, the first ones approved for road use in Italy and in 17 other European countries.

At most, they fit into one generic obligation by the owner not to modify the characteristics of the light clusters of your vehicle.

Are LED headlights illegal?

LED headlights become “illegal” only when they are of a color other than white or are mounted underbody; however their installation does not constitute a real crime but a administrative offencewhich means that you are on the same level as those who exceed the speed limits or drive around without a licence.

Fine LED headlights when?

In the event that the Police detect a type of LED of a different color from white, one is foreseen sanction, also very salty. The rules apply even if the LEDs are off. Simply having light bulbs with a color other than white installed is enough to receive the fine. The main reason is that they can be object of distraction in the street.

H7 halogen bulb replaced with “conversion kit” LED bulb

Article 79, paragraph 1 and 4 of the Highway Code provides for a fine of €74.00 to be paid within 60 days from the notification for all those circulating on the road with a vehicle that has alterations in the functional or construction characteristics, or has devices that are not correctly installed or malfunctioning.

