At a time when the word sustainability reigns among brands and companies, reaching the various layers of society, innovations such as laboratory-produced meat seem to have come to stay to help the planet. Visual Capitalist lists some reasons that justify the permanence of this alternative to food and asks: “Have you ever imagined a world where humans can thrive without resorting to animals as a source of food?”.

The first reason given is the fact that the planet “desperately” needs a new food system that sustains a population in continuous growth. Currently, the balance is off balance: 957 million people are undernourished and 1.9 billion are overweight. Lab-grown food can help to get the scale right, as meat developed using this method takes between two and three weeks to be ready and results in much less waste. By comparison, “natural” meat takes 52 weeks. See also The United States announced the date of the “invasion” of Russia in Ukraine Foods from cellular agriculture can also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, if produced using renewable energy. In line with sustainability, health is also relevant in this topic, as several studies prove that prolonged consumption of red meat contributes to cardiovascular problems. On the flip side, laboratory-sourced foods are subject to greater scrutiny and as such may reflect a healthier source of protein. Finally, the emergence of new food choices gives space for scientific research to accelerate, for prices to balance and for financial resources to circulate. Currently, about 70% of people have reduced their meat consumption or given up this food option altogether. As such, it is predicted that by 2040 the traditional market will be overtaken by other plant-based or laboratory-made products.

