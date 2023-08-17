Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

The G7 summit in Hiroshima in May brought together Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk-yeol. © Imago/Kyodo News

“Spectacular” premiere: On Friday, the heads of state and government of Japan, South Korea and the USA will meet for the first time for a tripartite summit. China and North Korea criticize the new alliance.

Munich – When it comes to the big questions of world politics, American presidents like to invite people to Camp David. In the 1970s, the warring neighboring countries of Israel and Egypt found each other at the country estate in the US state of Maryland, and years later Bill Clinton tried to bring about peace between Israelis and Palestinians. In this historic place Joe Biden will now receive for the first time the heads of state or government of South Korea and Japan, two countries that until now “have hardly been able to get the Americans to meet us in the same room,” according to Dennis Wilder, who once worked for George W. Bush on relations used to the two states. The fact that there is now a first three-way summit is “spectacular”, writes Wilder on Platform X, which was previously known as Twitter.

The USAJapan and South Korea have been getting closer and closer for months, and observers are already talking about a “new Nato‘ which is in the making. The fact that the three-way meeting is now taking place on Friday is a diplomatic masterpiece by the Biden government. Because South Korea and Japan separate at least as much as they unite. Above all, the dark chapter of the common history strained the relations between Seoul and Tokyo. Japan occupied Korea from 1910 to 1945, many South Korean women were abused as sex slaves, and people were forced to do forced labor. Tokyo has never really come to terms with its role as a colonial power, which still causes resentment among the South Korean population to this day.

South Korea and Japan are getting closer to each other again

But since the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol became South Korea’s new president last year, many hurdles suddenly seem surmountable. In March, for example, a compromise was found on how victims of Japanese colonial rule should be compensated. At the same time, Yoon became the first South Korean president in 12 years to travel to Tokyo, in May Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also conservative, paid a return visit to Seoul. And as South Korea commemorated the end of the Japanese occupation this week, Yoon called the neighboring country a “partner” who shares the same values ​​as itself. Not even that Kishida recently sent an offering to the Yasukuni Shrine, where Japanese war criminals are also honored become, Yoon wanted to criticize.

Washington, linked to both countries by mutual security and defense agreements since the early 1950s, has always encouraged this rapprochement; in April received Biden Yoon in Washington for a rare state visit. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Friday’s summit “historic”: “Strengthening our trilateral cooperation is of crucial importance in order to achieve something for our people, the region and the world,” said Blinken on Tuesday, after a virtual preliminary meeting with his counterparts from South Korea and Japan. However, it is still unclear what specific results the meeting at Camp David – where Biden will receive foreign state guests for the first time since taking office – will bring.

China and North Korea warn of new alliance in Asia

Daniel R. Depetris of the Australian think tank Lowy Institute names a joint hotline for crisis communication, regular joint military maneuvers and annual meetings of the three heads of state or government as possible outcomes of the summit. “While this may not sound revolutionary, a similar package of agreements would have been unimaginable just a year ago,” writes Depetris. However, it is unlikely that Japan, South Korea and the USA will agree on a mutual defense obligation such as that provided for in Article 5 of the NATO treaty. A NATO liaison office in Tokyo also seems to be off the table.

From the point of view of the three states, there are many reasons for closer cooperation. Above all, Seoul is concerned about a nuclear-armed city North Korea around. Dictator Kim Jong-un is becoming increasingly aggressive, keeps testing new intercontinental ballistic missiles, some of which can also reach the USA, thereby ignoring resolutions of the United Nations. According to observers, another nuclear test – it would be the first since 2017 – is only a matter of time. The isolated country recently accused its arch-enemy USA of wanting to create an “Asian version of NATO” in which Washington would work more closely with Seoul and Tokyo.

In Beijing, too, people are suspicious of the new proximity between neighboring East Asian countries and the United States. “China opposes the formation of exclusionary factions by the countries concerned and practices that increase antagonism and undermine the strategic security of other countries,” a State Department spokesman said earlier this week. As early as July, comments by Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi, who accused South Korea and Japan of forgetting their common roots by rapprochement with the United States, went viral in China: “No matter how blonde you dye your hair, how sharply you shape your nose , You can never become a European or an American, you can never become a Westerner,” Wang told diplomats from the two countries.

Japan: China is ‘greatest strategic challenge’

China’s rearmament and its increasingly aggressive behavior in the region should be one of the main topics at Camp David. In July, Japan declared in a white paper on defense policy that China posed the “greatest strategic challenge” for the country. This is one of the reasons why Japan and the USA apparently want to jointly develop modern missiles to intercept hypersonic missiles. Above all, Beijing’s threats to “reunite” the democratically governed Taiwan with the mainland, if necessary by force, are causing unrest. The USA and its two East Asian allies are therefore likely to agree on a peaceful solution to the conflict in a joint statement on Friday Taiwan-Ask question. Should China actually attack TaiwanJapan in particular would play a strategically decisive role due to its geographical proximity to the conflict and because tens of thousands of US soldiers are stationed here.

It is questionable how sustainable the new tripartite alliance is. In the US in the coming year may be with donald trump a man re-president who thinks little of alliances where the allies can get more out of it than he can. And both Yoon Suk-yeol and Fumio Kishida According to surveys, there is currently no majority in their own population behind them. In the end, says Daniel R. Depetris of the Lowy Institute, the Camp David meeting could even achieve the opposite of what Biden and his guests actually have in mind. “Increased cooperation between the US, South Korea and Japan,” Depetris writes, “is likely to lead to greater cooperation between China, North Korea and Russia.” Which, in turn, in the eyes of the US and its Asian allies, only proves how this cooperation is urgently needed.