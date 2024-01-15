Election political polls today 15 January 2024

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Italians reject the Meloni government on pensions, taxes and the economy: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls prepared by Ipsos for the La7 program ByTuesday.

When asked how the executive has behaved so far “on the issues of taxes and pensions”, in fact, 62% replied that “it has not improved their personal situation”.

19 percent believe that their personal situation has improved with the Meloni government, while 19% do not answer the question or do not have an opinion on the matter.

The trend is also confirmed in the second slide. When the research institute asked what has changed from an economic point of view after a year of centre-right government, 66% replied that “it is not better than before”.

16 percent believe they are feeling better, while 18% have no opinion on the matter or prefer not to answer the question.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.