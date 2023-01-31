After the diffusion of a report on the net, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza end up under accusation

Without any shadow of a doubt, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza they were one of the most loved and talked about couples of Men and women. According to some rumors, the love story between the two is all a “farce”. To prove it would have been a report that emerged on social media. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

There love story between Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza was born in the studio of Men and women. Although the couple is very popular with the Italian public, some people have gods doubts as to the veracity of their love.

In fact, over the last few hours, the two have come under accusation due to one report emerged on social media. To spread the scoop was Deianeira Marzano:

I have friendships in common with Alessandro and he and Ida, who boast of this great love. They’ve actually told close friends that they play along anyway (because she knows how it works). It doesn’t cost her anything anyway, they are friends, they go on a trip, they have fun and the mess goes on. In fact if you notice they never kiss.

However, after sharing the news by Marzano, Alessandro published a video in which he himself appears together with Ida exchanging a passionate kiss. At this point, Dejanira could not help but comment on this strange randomness:

La Platano mò makes stories that kisses…If you are fine with the person you are with you do not need a comparison with your ex with whom you have confronted a thousand times to exhaust even the poor people who have followed this ‘heart book’ written with feet. Having said that, happy with your current “boyfriend” who at this point we will call Garrone, the protagonist of the novel. But yes! Another excuse for him to appear, so famous in the country …

In fact, in the next few recordings of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, Ida Platano will be present in the studio to have a comparison with Riccardo Guarnieri.