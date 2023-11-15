More than half of the vehicles sold last month in Spain were hybrid or fully electric. Restrictions on entry into city centers for cars with polluting engines have sparked the interest of many drivers in more environmentally friendly models. “The great advantage for owners is that they do not have to be aware of the traffic limitations imposed by the different municipalities, in addition to collaborating in the reduction of polluting gases,” motor experts agree. Now, when it comes to crunching numbers, you not only have to look at the sales price of these cars – generally more expensive than combustion cars – but also at the ‘extras’: consumption, repair rates, parts… and insurance.

Like the rest of the vehicles that circulate on the roads, “hybrids and electric vehicles are required to have at least civil liability insurance that covers the damage of another in the event of an accident. From there, the owner can choose the same type of policy that is contracted for gasoline or diesel: third party, extended third party, all risk with or without deductible…”, they explain in the RACE.

Regardless of the type of insurance, electric cars have a series of characteristics that make it essential to include certain coverage that is not necessary in combustion vehicles and that new owners should consider, such as, for example, the theft of the charging cable, « “an accessory that is not exactly cheap and that usually varies depending on the models.” In these cases, it is also very interesting to have travel assistance covered “so that you can be towed to the nearest electric station if you run out of power; the maintenance and repair of the domestic charging station, in addition to the coverage common to other vehicles: broken windows, fire, theft, legal defense…,” they add.

Regarding the price of the policies, one of the aspects that most worries potential buyers is that those for electric and hybrid cars are usually more expensive than those for traditional ones. According to a study carried out by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), which analyzes the prices offered by 23 companies to insure a gasoline car (Seat Leon XS), a non-plug-in hybrid (Hyundai Ioniq) and an electric one ( Citroën ë-C4) at all risks, “the premiums for the hybrid are 15% more expensive on average than the premiums for the combustion car, while in the case of the electric car, the extra cost compared to the gasoline car reaches 17% on average” .

Differences of 1,300 euros



Although some of the companies analyzed charge less to insure the most environmentally friendly models than the gasoline one, the general trend is the opposite, a circumstance that draws the attention of the OCU. «The extra cost in the insurance fee can be justified in electric cars due to the high price of repairing the batteries in the event of an accident (in some cases it can reach 30,000 euros), but it is not sustainable for non-hybrids. plug-in, since the price of the battery barely reaches a thousand euros.

For the OCU, these differences in the price of the policies represent “another brake on the demand for electric and plug-in hybrid cars, which is already weighed down by the higher sales price of these models compared to combustion models, the problem of lack of charging points, their additional costs and autonomy, which, in practice, represents an obstacle to the transition towards the decarbonization of transport by private vehicle.

What the OCU has also detected in this study are price differences of up to 1,300 euros for the same policy depending on the insurer. An example: the budget of two of the companies for the gasoline model (without excess and for a driver with more than ten years of license and without previous accidents) is 1,601 euros in one case and 404 in the other, while The difference in the hybrid fee goes from 1,616 euros to 397, and from 1,762 to 417 in the electric premium.