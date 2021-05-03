ofVeronika Arnold shut down

The European corona vaccination card should soon enable safe travel again after months of restrictions. But now a security hole could destroy hopes.

Update from May 2, 2021, 3:19 p.m .: The security gaps in the planned EU-wide vaccination certificate are causing sharp criticism from the FDP: “That these security gaps still exist after more than a year is scandalous,” said Deputy FDP parliamentary group leader Michael Theurer from the world quoted. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) spoke about rights for vaccinated people a year ago. “How the vaccination against Corona can be documented safely, apparently did not really interest him,” said Theurer’s allegation. In his opinion, the federal government must now ensure that the security gaps are closed. In this regard, Theurer suggests “forgery-proof batch numbers of the vaccine manufacturers”, which could be recorded directly in digital form. “QR codes with high security standards are a better and more secure digital option. These must be implemented quickly, said the deputy FDP parliamentary group leader.

Corona vaccination pass not forgery-proof: Are hopes of safe vacation trips dashed?

First report from May 2, 2021, 1.55 p.m .: Berlin – An EU-wide uniform vaccination card should enable traveling in Europe from the summer despite the corona pandemic. The certificate, also known as the green vaccination certificate, is intended to provide information on whether a person can spread the coronavirus or at least how likely it is. In addition to information about a possible corona vaccination, the document should therefore also contain current test results and information about a corona illness.

The certificate is primarily intended as a digital document to be shown on mobile devices. But it should also be able to be printed out. It is important that a QR code can be scanned to check its authenticity. The document should be issued in the respective national language and in English. According to the Ministry of Health, the German vaccination pass app is based on these requirements. But now there are security gaps in the planned EU vaccination certificate. Will the hope of speedy and safe travel soon be history again?

Report: Planned EU vaccination certificate is not forgery-proof



According to a media report, this can be forged without any problems. According to plans by the Ministry of Health, the vaccination records entered in the yellow vaccination card should be able to be easily transferred to the new EU vaccination card in doctors’ offices, vaccination centers or pharmacies, as reported by “Welt am Sonntag”. Since this proof in the yellow vaccination certificate is easy to forge, the new EU certificate based on it is also prone to fraud. There are already the first signs of a growing black market for vaccination records.

The Federal Ministry of Health admitted the security gap to the newspaper. “Particular caution is required” when checking the analog vaccination records. This also applies if “the information is transferred to a digital vaccination record,” said the ministry.

The hacker association Chaos Computer Club (CCC) sees responsibility for the open security gap at the Ministry of Health. When entering the yellow ID, there is no protection against counterfeiters, said spokesman Matthias Marx. “That could have been solved better – with hologram stickers, for example, with embossed paper, with materials that not everyone can click together on Amazon.”

EU Commission considers EU vaccination certificate to be safe – the problem lies in Germany

A spokesman for the EU Commission said, however, that the EU vaccination certificate is safe. It is crucial that the input process is secure in the respective country. It would be easier for those countries in which the national health system has already been fully digitized. “The transfer of paper evidence to digital green certificates via pharmacies would be a purely German solution, not a proposal by the European Commission,” the spokesman emphasized.

It is particularly important that the submitted paper documents are carefully checked and compared before an EU-wide certificate is generated.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced last week that the digital vaccination certificate would be made available as quickly as possible. For this, the Infection Protection Act should be changed accordingly. Accordingly, the digital vaccination card should be ready for use in the “second half of the second quarter”. And it is not only security against counterfeiting that worries Germany. Unfortunately, there are other issues with the green vaccination certificate. (va / AFP)