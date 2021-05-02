After a response was rejected, the effectiveness of vitamin “D” is still at stake in treating severe infections with the emerging corona virus. After many studies indicated its efficacy against disease, the Journal of the American Medical Association published the results of a study by a group of scientists in which they confirmed that a high dose of vitamin “D” does not It is useful in treating severe infections of epidemic infection.

According to the information, the study included 240 patients with Coronavirus, the participants in which were divided into two groups, the first of which received vitamin D3 in a single dose of 200,000 international units (IU) contained in nut butter. The second was given a placebo.

All patients underwent standard antibiotic treatment.

Until the study found that there is no need for a large dose of vitamin D in severe cases of Covid-19, it confirmed the presence of a positive effect on the human body of the vitamin.

It is noteworthy that the scientific community had warned a few days ago about the dangers of weakening of the immune system, which prompted many to take “vitamin D”, which is the main component in the formation of the immune system, and the main indicator of its weakness or strength.

Perhaps that is what prompted the World Health Organization to confirm, in a report, that the rush to take medicines and pharmaceutical products rich in this vitamin that boost the immune system has turned into a global market with an annual value of more than $ 1.3 billion, and is likely to reach 1.9 billion in 2025.

In the report’s recommendations, it also warned against “indiscriminate consumption” of these substances, noting the lack of internationally approved standards and indicators about appropriate vitamin D levels, calling on everyone to refrain from self-medication, and to always resort to medical advice.

In light of the spread of this phenomenon, especially in the United States, the American Medical Association Preventive Health Services Working Group initiated an analytical study on “vitamin D” levels, and concluded in its conclusions that “there is no general evidence about the benefits of monitoring this vitamin deficiency. It is not possible to determine the rates of balance between benefits and risks resulting from this deficiency in adults who do not show symptoms, “according to what was reported by Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

It is worth noting that the generation of this vitamin requires a biological transformation by the hormone “calcifediol”, which is produced by the liver, and helps to control the necessary levels that enable the immune system to deal with the Corona virus, and that doctors are the only authorized to determine the appropriate amounts of the hormone for each case, to prevent harmful side effects.

Calcifediol also helps regulate the immune system’s response to the virus, and reduces the chances of clotting that leads to blood clots.

In addition, the Health Organization indicates that there is a consensus in the scientific community about the benefits of vitamin D that helps to grow and strengthen bones, remembering that many doubts still surround its effects on the dangerous cases of bronchitis caused by the Corona virus, and it warns that self-medication will lead to treatment Covid 19 to the “vitamin D pandemic”