Are Giorgia Soleri and Damiano David in crisis? The couple’s reply

Giorgia Soleri and Damiano David would be in crisis because of a colleague of his for whom the Maneskin singer would have a strong sympathy: the indiscretion bomb was launched Dagospy.

On the website directed by Roberto D’Agostino, in fact, we read: “Giorgia Soleri, influencer, ‘poetess’ and girlfriend of Damiano David of the Maneskin, is in the cast of Beijing Express. Rumor has it that the singer has a strong sympathy for a much more famous colleague than his bulky girlfriend. Two couples could explode…”.

To deny the gossip, however, those directly concerned immediately thought about it by showing themselves together on social networks. Among the stories of profile Instagram of the Maneskin singer, in fact, a video has appeared that portrays Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri, together, on a plane.

“We have a French woman next to us who hates us so much,” wrote the singer, who arrived in Paris with his partner.

The Maneskin, in fact, on March 13th will perform in the French capital as part of their European tour “Loud Kids World Tour”.