The ex gieffina’s mother broke the silence regarding this much-talked-about news: her words

Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro they are without a doubt the most talked about characters of these last few weeks. Over the last few hours the names of the former competitors of Big Brother VIP they have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for a surprising reason. According to the latest rumors, it seems that Oriana and Daniele are experiencing a period of crisis.

Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro are in crisis? The gossip about the couple does not stop and the rumors are becoming so insistent that they have forced the mother of the influencer to break the silence and reveal the whole truth about the relationship between Oriana and the former tronista of Men and women.

It has been days now that Oriana Marzoli has not shown herself on social networks together with Daniele Dal Moro, causing the fans to worry a lot. In fact, there were many who thought that the former gieffins would be experiencing a period of crisis. But it was Oriana Marzoli’s mother who revealed the truth about this much-talked-about story who, when asked by a follower about this topic, replied:

When she is with a guy she falls in love with him while dating him. I know that she has feelings for Daniele.

Following his words momOriana Marzoli intervened making a revelation about Daniele Dal Moro:

Very much, I don’t like wasting time… If I’m with Dani it’s because I have feelings.

So false alarm, fans of Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro can breathe a sigh of relief. Between two former gieffini there would be no crisis; the two, therefore, would be happier and more accomplices than ever.