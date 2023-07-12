Home page politics

A photo taken on July 3, 2022 shows the tail section of a Russian 300mm missile that appeared to contain cluster bombs. © Genya Savilov/AFP

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has threatened to use cluster bombs if the US supplies Ukraine with such weapons.

Moscow – Russia threatens to use cluster bombs if the US carries out its announcement and the Ukraine supply such weapons. Russia also has cluster munitions, which are even more effective, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in Moscow on Tuesday. His country has so far held back, but would be forced to use “analogue means” in the event of US deliveries.

The Russian State News Agency TASS According to Shoigu, verbatim said: “If the United States supplies cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Russian armed forces will be forced to use similar weapons against the armed forces of Ukraine in response.”

Russia threatens after US cluster bomb announcement: weapons internationally banned

Shoigu pointed out that neither the United States, Ukraine, nor Russia have signed the international treaty banning cluster munitions. Their use will prolong the war, said the minister. Russia leads a war of aggression against Ukraine since February last year. According to several human rights organizations, Russia itself uses cluster munitions in the war with Ukraine.

According to Schoigu’s account, the USA would now supply the cluster munitions because the stocks of “conventional ammunition” had been used up.

The bombs exploding above the ground spread projectiles over larger areas. Because many of them often do not explode immediately, like mines they are considered a danger to civilians even after the end of hostilities. Germany and 110 other countries have therefore outlawed them with an international agreement.

USA wants to deliver cluster bombs: Russia is preparing to use them

The Russian armed forces are currently taking additional precautions to protect against cluster bombs, Shoigu said. According to a video released by the ministry, he visited an armaments factory. He said that the supply of weapons and ammunition to Russian soldiers had increased many times over.

At the same time, Shoigu contradicted analyzes by Western experts and statements from Kiev about the success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Ukraine has not yet reached its goal on any section of the front. On the other hand, the Ukraine had recently reported larger gains in territory. Russian military bloggers also confirmed Moscow’s losses.

Video: Russia on cluster bombs: USA bring humanity closer to new world war

Shoigu claimed that not only were the Ukrainian attacks repelled in many places; on the contrary, the Russian army in the Luhansk region advanced further in counterattacks. The chief of the Russian private army Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Shoigu had repeatedly accused of “lying”. Once again, Shoigu said that masses of Western combat technology had been destroyed, including 17 Leopard tanks from Germany. This cannot be independently verified. (dpa/fmü)