Are Fedez and Chiara Ferragni in crisis? The indiscretion: “Friction between the two”

It is not a particularly easy moment for Fedez and Chiara Ferragni: the couple, in fact, is dealing with the so-called pandoro-gate, which began with the Antitrust fine which led to the opening of an investigation for aggravated fraud against the 'influencers.

But the Balocco case may not have only caused image damage to the couple, but a real crisis between the two. According to some rumours, in fact, the Ferragnez family are in a moment of great friction precisely because of the developments inherent to the pandoro-gate.

These are provided by Selvaggia Lucarelli, the journalist who first, a year ago, highlighted the misleading advertising inherent to the Balocco pandoro.

In a story published on his profile In fact, Selvaggia Lucarelli wrote on Instagram: “At the moment it seems that there is a lot of irritation on the part of Ferragni and her lawyers over her husband's disorganized stories about Merlino and the journalists. This would have created a big friction between the two.”

“Whether it is true or not, if at this moment there is no shared strategy (they are the Ferragnez, for better or for worse), I see it as difficult to resist the storm”.

Already in recent weeks some rumors had emerged according to which Fedez knew nothing about the million euros pocketed by his wife from the sales of the designer pandoro.

It would therefore have been him who convinced Chiara Ferragni to make the donation of at least one million euros to the Regina Margherita hospital and to hire a consultant who would have her make the apology video.

Furthermore, the rapper would have taken the opportunity to ask his wife for the head of his most trusted collaborator, namely Fabio Maria Damato, a fundamental figure for the influencer's activities, who defines him as “his right and left arm”.