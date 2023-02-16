Fedez and Chiara Ferragni in crisis: he doesn’t like his wife’s posts

The alleged crisis between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni continues to cause discussion on social networks: if for some the moment of difficulty that the couple would be going through after the Sanremo Festival 2023 would be nothing more than an advertising move for the launch of the second season of the Ferragnez, for others the crisis would be more than real.

And to prove it, according to those who support this thesis, would be not only the social silence of Fedez, who published only one post after the Festival, but also the lack of likes from the latter to the posts published by his wife, in which, moreover, she never mentions her husband.

Meanwhile, the two were photographed together in the center of Milan on the afternoon of Tuesday 14 February: many followers tried to “investigate” to understand where Chiara Ferragni and Fedez were at the time of the shots.

In fact, the couple was immortalized outside a door: a detail that ignited the imagination of the fans. In fact, many have speculated that the Ferragnez were about to go to a couple analyst, while others even speculate that there was the headquarters of a well-known law firm in the building.