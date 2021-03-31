It is easier for people to adhere to corona measures when they see their meaningfulness. A data evaluation now ranks its respective effect.

Karl Lauterbach (SPD) calls for nationwide curfews in the fight against Corona.

Great Britain has experience with the measure – a study on the subject has now been published there.

According to an epidemiologist, there is currently no reliable data on the question for Germany.

Berlin – “This study is very significant and comes at the right time,” Karl Lauterbach cheered on Monday – probably because he himself was involved in the lockdown / “emergency brakes” / exit restrictions debate. The SPD health expert advocates night-time exit restrictions, i.e. the order to only leave your home after a certain time for very good reasons.

One of many measures that are currently in the “toolbox” of politics. But does it have the desired effect? That is at least what the study acclaimed by Lauterbach suggests.

Study on corona measures: Exit restrictions and gastro closings almost on a par

Researchers at Oxford University and other European scientists had evaluated how strongly different “non-pharmaceutical interventions” influence the R-value – in other words, to what extent they slow down the spread of the virus. Your result: The most effective measure are strict contact restrictions (limitation all Meetings for a maximum of two people). According to the researchers, it reduces the R-value by an estimated 26 percent.

Nocturnal exit restrictions are also an effective measure, according to the researchers; their contribution to reducing the R-value is estimated at around 13 percent. The closure of the catering trade is in a similar range with a twelve percent reduction.

How effective are exit restrictions? Study was carried out in the second wave

In order to be able to calculate these estimated values, the scientists analyzed the number of corona cases and the measures imposed from August 2020 to January 9, 2021 in several European countries and scaled them down to the individual measures. In contrast to the first wave, it was easier in the second corona wave to calculate the contribution of individual measures, since not all of them were imposed at the same time.

Nevertheless, the researchers recommended politicians to include other aspects when imposing corona measures. For example, the study could not make any statements about the effects of vaccinations and the increasing spread of corona variants. The researchers limited their analyzes to the period in which the highly infectious British variant B.1.1.7 was not yet predominant in the regions examined.

The current Oxford study has not yet been peer-reviewed and has not yet been published in a specialist journal.

Canada as a role model? Montral epidemiologist also points out vaccination rates and other factors

“Over the past few months, Québec has had stable or declining case numbers while they have increased in other provinces”: An epidemiologist on the subject of exit restrictions said this week to the broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW). Jay Kaufmann teaches in Montreal, Québec’s largest city, and is convinced that exit restrictions have curbed the infection rate in the Canadian region.

But only in a bundle with other factors, Kaufmann restricted the conversation with the DW a. The vaccination rate, number of daily corona tests or digital school lessons. “How the various measures interact and what the contribution of each one is should be examined in a study and not determined by a vague impression,” says the epidemiologist.

According to the Quebec Ministry of Health, there is no such thing as yet. “Observational studies show that this measure prevents meetings,” the agency said DW only with.

In Germany, too, there is still no scientifically reliable study on the subject of exit restrictions, quoted the DW finally Professor Christof Schütte. He is President of the Zuse Institute Berlin, which works on modeling and simulations. He believed in their effectiveness – “if they, together with the other measures, are really taken into account,” Schütte told the broadcaster. (frs with material from dpa)