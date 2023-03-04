Eva has arrived at “AFHS” and it seems to be Don’s new love interest. gil, but an unexpected scene has sparked a curious theory. What does it have to do Claudia Plains in this?

Diana Quijano has joined “At the bottom there is room” 10 like Eva, Don Gil’s “angel”. However, the character has come seemingly out of nowhere, but for some reason she has been hanging around The New Hills as if she were exploring the vicinity in search of something. Now, with the new advance of chapter 169 of the América Televisión seriesa new theory has linked the lady with Claudia Plains. How are they related? The fans have put together a whole hypothesis that would be linked to the ‘resurrection’ of the ‘Shark Look’.

“In the background there is room” 10, chapter 167 introduced Eva as her new character. Fans will recognize Diana Quijano thanks to series like “Victoria.” Photo: Composition LR/America TV/Alchetron See also Hugo Silva, dazzled with the last of Sorrentino

“AFHS”: Are Eva and Claudia related?

For now, we have not been given any indication of the purpose behind the appearance of Eve. With the newly released preview of the next episode, the followers of “AFHS” believe it possible that the lady is a spy for Claudia Llanos. In fact, it is possible that she was the one who rescued the villain when Francesca Maldini shot her.

In this sense, there is probably a family or merely ‘professional’ bond between the two, which is why many believe that Eva is a kind of ‘Shark’s Eye’ spy and that would explain her sudden closeness to the Gonzales and the fact that she hangs out in Las Nuevas Lomas.

Furthermore, it is possible that the character played by quijano has a dark turn, since in the preview we see her on the screen observing Doña Nelly’s painting very closely, but something strange happens: Don Gilberto is flattering the woman and the painting of his ex-wife falls, all while music plays indicating malice and tension.

Chapter 169 of “There is room in the background” It will premiere this Friday, March 3 on América TV, starting at 8:40 p.m. If you want to watch the episode ONLINE and totally free, you can use the official América TVGO website.