Sid European societies really split into two camps, the “cosmopolitan above” and the “communitarian below”? In globalization winners and losers? Or expressed in terms of political preferences: in the green-alternative academics in the metropolises and the supporters of the right-wing populist parties who vote conservatively to national?

There is disagreement about this in social research. The crucial question of the subject, what holds society (actually still) together, is answered again and again with reference to precisely this alleged division: it is holding itself together less and less because the similarities between these two camps are becoming less and less. Then all social dimensions of inequality would have to increase. In order to check this, Thomas Lux, Steffen Mau and Aljoscha Jacobi have now examined six European countries based on four axes of possible conflicts of inequality within their populations. Are the lines of division that may be found in the attitudes similarly pronounced across countries, or are there national specifics?

If you look at the sample of the study – Italy, France, Sweden, Germany, Poland and Hungary – and the selection of the topics, you should expect strong differences: The “top-bottom inequality” describes the classic question of the distribution of education and Income. “Inside-Outside” concerns the “battle for borders” with regard to the dispute over migration and the future of the nation state. “Wir-Sie” is intended to cover the issues of identity politics, such as the legal recognition of same-sex partnerships. And finally the “today-tomorrow inequality”, which aims at the field of ecology and sustainability. If you look at these four axes of inequality, you get a panorama of the current conflicts within these societies.

But do they really have a socio-structural anchoring or are they decoupled from it? In the latter case one could speak of current political conflicts, but certainly not of long-term cleavages in society, according to the authors. For their analysis, they used data from the eighth wave of the European Social Survey (ESS), for which people living in private households aged over 15 were interviewed in 2016 and 2017.







The thesis of the two camps could not confirm their data, write Lux, Mau and Jacobi. The equality of attitudes is everywhere greater than the dissent about it. But there are exceptions, especially between countries: in Germany, France and Sweden, a far larger proportion of respondents are much more critical of “we-they” inequalities than in Hungary and Poland. So Germans, French and Swedes want greater equality between homosexual and heterosexual couples, while respondents in Hungary and Poland want recognition and emphasis on the inequality between these forms of partnership. In general, the lower the social status of a respondent, the more critical the attitude towards economic inequality in society.

The polarization is still strongest when it comes to migration

The structuring of the more recent inequality issues is exactly the opposite: the higher the status, the more open the attitude towards migration and sexual minorities. But according to their findings, the authors do not want to speak of a polarization of society in terms of status. This is most likely to be seen in the case of migration, a long-running issue, but such polarizations are only rudimentary when it comes to climate change and sexual diversity.







The most polarized attitude complex in terms of status, the attitude towards migration, can best be explained by the variables social class, education and income, i.e. the classic vertical stratification of society. In the case of the positions on “we-they inequality”, on the other hand, the horizontal structuring is stronger: i.e. not the economic, but age, gender and degree of urbanity. On the other hand, when it comes to the classic topic of economic inequality between the bottom and the top, the supporters of migration are “more affirmative”. One could also say that those who approve of migration see no problem in economic inequality. In principle, however, only the migration problem has a real polarizing effect, i.e. the rather even distribution of attitudes towards it. The distinction between cosmopolitans and communitarians is one of ideal types rather than real types. There is no big ditch.