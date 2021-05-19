Questioning the concept of the Enlightenment and attempting to demonize it was one of the most important approaches to challenging the values ​​that contributed to achieving progress in our world. Cultural and intellectual modernization efforts in the Arab world met with fierce resistance that slowed progress. This resistance is still going on, especially on the part of professionals dealing with religion and its exploitation in pursuit of political purposes, and the freezer, whose minds were unable to leave previous stages, were entrenched therein.

They and those sharpened all their weapons in pursuit of halting the progress of progress, and still are. Naturally, challenging the concept of the Enlightenment and portraying a negative image of it is one of the most important of these weapons, perhaps the most important, because of its central position in the history of progress since the eighteenth century. Rationality, science, mental creativity, tolerance, acceptance of others, and respect for religious, sectarian and ethnic differences are only part of the system of the concept of enlightenment that the German philosopher Immanuel Kant best known in its infancy when the European Enlightenment was seeking to enlighten minds that were frozen over many centuries. Kant was asked what was that enlightenment? In 1874, he published an inspiring letter entitled “An Answer to the Question of What is Enlightenment”. Enlightenment, according to his explanation, is the liberation of man from a backward state of mind in which he was placed, or voluntarily subjected to it, so that he imagines that he is incapable of using his mind and his ability to think. He explained this impotence by submitting to guardians who know how to exercise their guardianship over the people. Historically, this has led to traditions of being subject to guardianship and its reproduction.

And when we consider Kant’s words today, we must ask: Is this not what the traffickers of religion, especially the groups of political Islam, are trying to do in various forms? This question carries an affirmative answer, just as an associated question about how to confront the guardianship of traffickers of religion brings us back to what Kant wrote in his letter: “Enlightenment is the path to the emancipation of minds from tutelage.”

And because the obscurantists fear that emancipation, and work to avoid it, they have directed a considerable portion of their efforts to discredit the concept of the Enlightenment by claiming that it contradicts religion, trying to demonize its early pioneers whose worldly ideas illuminated by claiming that they were atheists.

The truth is that enlightenment is in harmony with the fundamentals of religions as God revealed them to His prophets in complete harmony, and it restores to man his value that these religions affirmed, and frees him from the tutelage of those who deal with them, so that nothing disrupts his understanding of their lofty goals.

Today, when we contemplate how the pioneers of the Enlightenment dealt with religions, we can distinguish between three trends. In the first direction, Enlighteners have imbibed the true spirit of Christianity after liberating it from the power of the Church and religious fanaticism, and they found in it human values, including justice, tolerance and brotherhood, such as the English philosopher John Locke who tried to extract what he saw as pure principles that appear when the faith is freed from guardians who abuse it.

The second trend includes pioneers who expressed respect for religious faith and found a connection with the mind that they saw as the basis of man’s knowledge of God, such as the French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau who saw that all religions direct people to what is in the good of society, and that religious faith creates human unity when it is liberated. From the control of guardians.

As for the third trend, it includes pioneers who remained silent on the issue of religion, without rejecting it.

These three trends included a large majority of the pioneers of the Enlightenment, while the number of those who expressed a lack of belief in religions was little, and none of them called for atheism, but were busy revealing the methods of clerics in controlling minds.

The Enlightenment, then, is not against religions in its history as it is in its present. On the contrary, it contributes to its good understanding and links faith with reason.

* Advisor to the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies