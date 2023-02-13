The European Commission with proposals for new CO2 standards for trucks. Electric trucks and hydrogen-powered trucks play a major role there, but not everyone is keen on that. Machiel Bode, transport specialist at ING, among others, thinks that biofuels should also be carefully considered.

As with E10 gasoline for passenger cars, biofuel for trucks contains ethanol. The problem is there isn’t enough of the stuff. ‘Technically, it is possible to run on 100 percent biofuel. But in current practice, the available total stock is too small, which is why these biofuels are mixed with fossil diesel,’ says Bode.

In Europe, E10 petrol with ten percent ethanol comes out of the pump and B7 diesel with seven percent ethanol. Bode thinks it is a shame to put the scarce ethanol in passenger vehicles, because there are plenty of other sustainable solutions for passenger transport, such as electric cars.

No E10, but more electric cars

But why not make trucks all electric? A lot of developments are still needed for this and that will take time. The electrification of passenger cars and small commercial vehicles is already much further than freight traffic. To give freight traffic time to become greener, trucks can already run entirely on biofuel.

‘By using the scarce stock 100 percent for trucks, for which the step to 100 percent electric still takes time and effort, a much-needed new zero-emission variant for transport is created quickly,’ says Bode. Redirecting all ethanol to freight traffic would significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

He concludes: ‘It is high time, then, for an adjustment of the policy whereby 100 percent CO2-neutral fuel is also recognized as part of the long-term approach to making transport CO2-free. What fits with this is stopping mixing for use in vans and passenger cars because there are already better alternatives in the form of electric driving.’