The “Last Generation” is financed to a large extent by donations. This also pays penalties. An expert explains the delicate legal background.

Cologne – Sticking to the streets for the sake of the climate is not cheap. For the year 2022, the “Last Generation” expected 12.5 million euros. That’s what it says on their website. It is not about financing the preparation, the glue or other material costs. It’s about fines. The calculation is simple: in 1,250 blockade actions, an average of ten people would have participated, with the penalty amounting to an average of 1,000 euros per person. That makes a total of 12.5 million euros. The costs have so far been borne by private individuals, says the “Last Generation”.

Last week one could assume for a short time that this would change in the future. The reason: the company Ökoworld from Hilden in North Rhine-Westphalia. The listed company, also known as a provider of equity funds, initially announced that it would assume 100 percent of the penalties in the future. After a lot of media coverage, the role followed backwards. Boss Alfred Platow made it clear: “In order to support the protests for climate protection, I will transfer an amount of 20,000 euros to the environmental trust fund.” Since then, there has been no talk of carte blanche for further action. For the climate activists, the question arises: Who will take the place of Ökoworlds?

Constitutional lawyer on “Last Generation”: In principle, you can donate money

Maybe just private individuals. At least if the “last generation” has their way. Donations would be managed in trust by a lawyer “in the interests of the donors”. Probably a funny idea for legal laypeople: You donate money to finance crimes? Isn’t that a crime against yourself? “No, as long as you don’t finance the specific crime, but the group and its concerns,” says Friedhelm Hufen, professor of constitutional law at the University of Mainz. “Basically, the ‘last generation’ is a group of people who are committed to the climate. You can of course donate money to them.” But it gets tricky when it comes to instigating, favoring, aiding or even complicity. That would be the case, for example, if you specifically bought the glue for the climate activists or if you only financed the group in order to implement your own criminal goals, says Hufen.

It is not unusual in criminal law for person A to commit a crime and person B to pay the fine. “It only becomes difficult if the donations incite new crimes, so to speak,” says Hufen. “In the case of prison sentences, which the courts are imposing more and more frequently, the support is of no use anyway. You have to do it yourself.”

“Last generation” finance: more revenue than expenditure in 2022

The “Transparency Report” shows exactly what the climate activists spent and earned in 2022. Accordingly, 901,832.61 euros in donations came together. The donations include 10,000 euros, which the “Last Generation” received as a loan in 2022. There is also around 50,000 euros in funding from the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF). The activists point out in the report that the “last generation” does not receive these funds as “direct donations”.

You can travel to Berlin for 50 euros to take part in a demonstration. A donation of 100 euros would pay the room rent for a seminar in which people prepare for a protest action. Posters and flyers could be printed for 200 euros. And whoever donates 1000 euros would make it possible for a group to be accommodated in Berlin for a week.

Issues of the “last generation”: 100,000 euros for flyers, posters and tape

In reality, it looks like this: According to the report, the “last generation” spent 534,519.73 euros in 2022. The largest part of this, a total of 254,170.43 euros, was incurred for rental costs. The money was invested in event rooms, rental cars, lifting platforms and accommodation, for example. The second major item was material costs. For flyers, posters, tape or paste, 98,167.28 euros were incurred. The legal costs were significantly lower – a total of 17,733.02 euros. The “Last Generation” spent a further 11,226.10 euros on “Further Education and Resilience”. These include press training, anti-burnout seminars, emotional processing rooms or mediation.

Things will change fundamentally, however, if – as will be discussed in the Bundestag on Thursday – the “Last Generation” would be declared unconstitutional and dissolved. In this case, the frequency of the protests would change little, suspects lawyer Hufen, but it would certainly have financial consequences: “The assets would be confiscated and further support might itself be punishable.”